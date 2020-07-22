'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC
There is much debate and consternation around the reopening of schools.
Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe talks to Refilwe Moloto about the eagerly anticipated announcement on the future of SA schools, by Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Metcalfe says it is useful to look at what has been agreed upon.
Schools should open when they are safe.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
She says it is important schools do not become places of transmission between teachers, between pupils and spread into communities.
What is not agreed on is are schools safe?Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
Metcalfe does not believe there is one single answer to this question.
I don't think there is a single answer across the country and what that means is we need to be able to look at individual schools, individual areas, and make decisions that address the basic anxiety.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
She says the anxiety has increased among teachers, pupils, and communities.
The teacher unions and SA Human Rights Commission have conducted extensive research about safety measures across schools.
Do all schools have the necessary systems and protection in place? And the answer is definitely not.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
Government needs to work with the SGBs of schools that are not ready and assist them, she adds.
The one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
She says the entire conception of what this year's school year looks like needs to change.
Trying to catch up this year's curriculum is a wrong conception. If we are saying learners have to go back to school because they have to pass this year, it will be a travesty for all of those learners who have not been able to learn at home because of material circumstances at home.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
She says the end of this year is not the end of the academic year.
The DPE is saying it is going to be at least an 18-month or two-year catch-up.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
This is not a year you are going to be passed or failed.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Former Education MEC
Listen to Prof Metcalfe below:
