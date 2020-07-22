[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well'

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-The Red Flag is flying high - the unsettling events in some of our BRICS partners Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:05 Ronnie Kasrils helps us remember the role play by the late Andrew Mlangeni- [Pre-record] The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ronnie Kasrils, former South African intelligence minister and anti-apartheid activist

Today at 12:10 PIPPA GREEN: Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Pippa Green - Author of 'Choice not Fate: The Life and Times of Trevor Manuel’ and Journalist who works for the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at University of Cape Town (UCT)

Pippa Green

Today at 12:10 Clip: Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:13 Pippa Green reflects on the interview she did with Mlangeni - commemorating 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pippa Green - South African journalist and writer

Today at 12:15 AHMED KATHRADA FOUNDATION: We remember Andrew Mlangeni The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Neeshan Balton

Today at 12:23 NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION: We remember "backroom boy" Andrew Mlangeni The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation

Today at 12:23 Most vulnerable bear brunt of corruption in the health sector, says Corruption Watch- Report The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Melusi Ncala- Corruption Watch researcher

Today at 12:27 DENIS GOLDBERG HOUSE OF HOPE: We remember the life & legacy of Andrew Mlangeni The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Debbie Budlender

Today at 12:27 One Million Seats on the Streets Protest- Restaurant industry fires back with powerful protest The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Today at 12:35 KHAYELITSHA DEVELOPMENT FORUM: Dial-A-Ride vehicle stoned in township The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum

Today at 12:37 Scooter tender: Investigation launched into R10m contract for Eastern Cape initiative The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

Today at 12:37 State capture inquiry: Testimony of Linda Mti postponed- What next for the commission? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:40 RASA: #jobssavelives - we will enforce the biggest restaurant protest ever today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wendy Alberts

Today at 12:41 Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021- Universities SA responds. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa.

Today at 12:45 Foreign investment in SA restaurants The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chilles Blanc - Co-founder at The Esus-Group

Today at 12:45 Update: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono detained by own government The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Today at 12:52 Tech Talk: POPI The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group

Today at 12:52 Comet Of The Century- NEOWISE As Its Passes Closest To Earth On July 22. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Lerothodi Leeuw-Astrophysicist and proffesor at the Physics and Astronomy department -UWC.

Today at 12:56 Pineapple prices boom as SA's home brewers work around booze ban The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Today at 12:58 On the Azania Mosaka Show: Throw forward. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 18:39 SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

