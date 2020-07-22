[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well'
Longtime companion and former girlfriend of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his prison cell, Ghislaine Maxwell has been on the run from police for a number of years.
She was recently arrested at a home in New Hampshire in the USA.
Maxwell denies all child sex trafficking charges against her but was denied bail.
Photographs have emerged over the years of Donald Trump, Epstein and Maxwell though says the friendship ended a long time ago.
When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein but that he "wished her well". He acknowledged he had met her numerous times over the years especially as they had lived in the same area in Palm Beach.
Listen to what Trump said below:
Pres. Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime companion of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein: "I just wish her well, frankly."— ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2020
Maxwell pleaded not guilty last week to federal sex trafficking charges. https://t.co/u0J09CiEmw pic.twitter.com/LO0Ijur56d
