[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days





Zukiswa Maqana is one of the longest hospitalised Covid-19 survivors in the Western Cape.

She spent weeks battling the coronavirus in Groote Schuur Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

Doctors have now given her a clean bill of health.

RELATED: Meet Ma Newman, the 93-year-old Cape Town ouma who beat Covid-19

On Monday, Maqana danced out of the hospital with a new lease on life.

In late April, Maqana developed a fever and experienced shortness of breath.

The 48-year-old was admitted to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital on 4 May with severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

She was urgently transferred to Groote Schuur the next day as she was very unwell and required intensive care.

She was immediately admitted to the ICU and was intubated and ventilated there for 51 days out of her 54-day ICU stay.

She spent another 23 days being rehabilitated by nurses and physiotherapists in a separate recovery ward, explains the hospital's Dr Henri Pickardt.

It was a rocky course through the ICU with complications and other infections along the way. Eventually, she left the ICU on 28 June and arrived in ward F5. She could hardly talk or walk on arrival in the ward, but slowly grew stronger, as she was rehabilitated by physiotherapy and nursing. The medical care received transformed her into the radiant patient who danced out of the hospital on 20 July. One of the infections she had required her to complete a 4-week intravenous antibiotic course. Dr Henri Pickardt, General Surgeon - Groote Schuur Hospital

Maqana, a widow and mother of two, is one of more than 70,000 Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape who’ve recovered from the disease.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says there have been 70,061 total recoveries in the province as of 21 July 2020.