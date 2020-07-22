Here's how even the big tobacco firms are selling cigarettes on the black market





If you're a smoker the chances are you've been paying through the nose for illicit cigarettes over the past few months.

The sale of tobacco has been prohibited since the start of the national lockdown, with smokers forced to enter the black market to get hold of their contraband.

Telita Snyckers is the author of Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits and says that for years reputable tobacco companies have been complicit in cigarette smuggling:

Historically, and this goes back decades, the big tobacco companies and the smaller local cost manufacturers have all been supplying the illicit market with cigarettes because the profit margins are so huge. Telita Snyckers, Author - Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

You can make $2 million on an untaxed container of cigarettes. Telita Snyckers, Author - Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

Synckers says it is very easy to sell cigarettes on the black market, and that it's usually done one of two ways:

Either you make certain volumes that you don't declare to Sars, because Sars can only tax what it sees... Telita Snyckers, Author - Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

Or, you pretend you have exported the cigarettes and actually sell them tax-free on the local market. Telita Snyckers, Author - Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

We know for a fact that both the big guys and the little guys are doing this. Telita Snyckers, Author - Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

