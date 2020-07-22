Local Kommetjie surfer dies

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Today at 12:10
PIPPA GREEN: Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pippa Green - Author of 'Choice not Fate: The Life and Times of Trevor Manuel’ and Journalist who works for the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Pippa Green
Today at 12:10
Clip: Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:13
Pippa Green reflects on the interview she did with Mlangeni - commemorating 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pippa Green - South African journalist and writer
Today at 12:15
AHMED KATHRADA FOUNDATION: We remember Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Neeshan Balton
Today at 12:23
NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION: We remember "backroom boy" Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Today at 12:23
Most vulnerable bear brunt of corruption in the health sector, says Corruption Watch- Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Melusi Ncala- Corruption Watch researcher
Today at 12:27
DENIS GOLDBERG HOUSE OF HOPE: We remember the life & legacy of Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Debbie Budlender
Today at 12:27
One Million Seats on the Streets Protest- Restaurant industry fires back with powerful protest
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:35
KHAYELITSHA DEVELOPMENT FORUM: Dial-A-Ride vehicle stoned in township
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 12:37
Scooter tender: Investigation launched into R10m contract for Eastern Cape initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 12:37
State capture inquiry: Testimony of Linda Mti postponed- What next for the commission?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
RASA: #jobssavelives - we will enforce the biggest restaurant protest ever today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:41
Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021- Universities SA responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa.
Today at 12:45
Foreign investment in SA restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chilles Blanc - Co-founder at The Esus-Group
Today at 12:45
Update: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono detained by own government
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: POPIA is here – now what?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 12:52
Comet Of The Century- NEOWISE As Its Passes Closest To Earth On July 22.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lerothodi Leeuw-Astrophysicist and proffesor at the Physics and Astronomy department -UWC.
Today at 12:56
Pineapple prices boom as SA's home brewers work around booze ban
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 12:58
On the Azania Mosaka Show: Throw forward.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula

Latest Local
Here's how even the big tobacco firms are selling cigarettes on the black market Author of Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies & Mega-Profits, Telita Snyckers says even big tobacco firms are involved in the black market 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
Meet Ma Newman, the 93-year-old Cape Town ouma who beat Covid-19 Old age home resident, Katherine Dorothy Newman, is one of the oldest survivors of Covid-19 in the Western Cape. 22 July 2020 11:13 AM
SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle' The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died. 22 July 2020 10:25 AM
View all Local
'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions. 22 July 2020 10:06 AM
Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021 Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto. 22 July 2020 9:10 AM
'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Politics
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds Desperate smokers are forking out as much as R300 for a pack of 20 while some are sharing loose cigarettes, according to research. 21 July 2020 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
22 July 2020 11:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kommetjie
Surfer

The NSRI reported on Tuesday that a 52-year-old male surfer had collapsed unconscious on the rocks at popular surf spot Inner Kom.

The NSRI reported on Tuesday that at 11.15 it received reports that a male surfer had collapsed unconscious on the rocks at the Inner Kom, a popular surfing spot in Kommetjie in Cape Town.

The NSRI medical team responded as well as CMR (Cape Medical Response), False Bay Volunteer EMS and SAPS.

Dave Smith, NSRI Kommetjie duty coxswain reports that on arrival the team found the local 52-year old man had already died.

He had apparently felt unwell as he had climbed out of the ocean after surfing and collapsed.

Kommetjie Lighthouse. Image by Bryan Hampshire (permission granted to use)

22 July 2020 11:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kommetjie
Surfer

