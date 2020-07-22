Local Kommetjie surfer dies
The NSRI reported on Tuesday that at 11.15 it received reports that a male surfer had collapsed unconscious on the rocks at the Inner Kom, a popular surfing spot in Kommetjie in Cape Town.
The NSRI medical team responded as well as CMR (Cape Medical Response), False Bay Volunteer EMS and SAPS.
Dave Smith, NSRI Kommetjie duty coxswain reports that on arrival the team found the local 52-year old man had already died.
He had apparently felt unwell as he had climbed out of the ocean after surfing and collapsed.