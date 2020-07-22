Desperate alcoholics resorting to drinking hand sanitizer under lockdown
Alcoholics are resorting to desperate measures to get their hands on booze under the national lockdown.
Earlier this month government reinstated the ban on the sale of alcohol in a bid to ease pressure on the country's trauma units.
But for some, the ban has led to them taking dangerous steps to get a drink, as addictions expert and CEO of Rustenburg and Tharagay Group of addiction treatment facilities Dr Rodger Meyer explains:
We admitted last week our first alcoholic who was drinking his hand santizer.Dr Rodger Meyer, Medical Director/CEO - Rustenburg and Tharagay Group of addiction treatment facilities
That's the desperation of the alcoholic.Dr Rodger Meyer, Medical Director/CEO - Rustenburg and Tharagay Group of addiction treatment facilities
Meyer says he's surprised that there hasn't been an increased demand for addiction treatment during lockdown:
One would think a lot of alcoholics and addictions would use it as an opportunity to get sober.Dr Rodger Meyer, Medical Director/CEO - Rustenburg and Tharagay Group of addiction treatment facilities
How are addicts and alcoholics coping during lockdown? Click below to find out:
