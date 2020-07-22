Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation





The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang says Mlangeni was a selfless leader who sacrificed almost 27 years of his life for the liberation of South Africa.

Mlangeni was convicted of treason in the infamous Rivonia Trial alongside Nelson Mandela and many other late struggle heroes.

He was the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and died on Tuesday morning.

Hatang says Mlangeni's generation of political leaders serves as a reminder that "we need to be better people".

These memories are a reminder of the country that we can still be... They represent who we were, people who could sacrifice self, never wanting to retain anything in return. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Ntate' Mlangeni's death is a sad moment. His passing comes through to remind us that the baton of leadership has been passed on to us, that we need to be better people. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

If we are to do anything in terms of the teaching of history, it's for us to not just be praising these [struggle icons] that we mention, but to be saying that we can still do what they were hoping to do. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Mlangeni was very vocal about corruption within the governing party in the last few years.

He is famously quoted as saying: “I did not go to prison for 26 years for people to steal from the poor.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's Neeshan Balton says Mlangeni's level of political dignity and selfless service is hard to come by.

When I look at all their lives, what sticks out is their ability to be of service without the expectation of reward or recognition. And in their case, it was service that would've had the possibility of a death sentence, which they were willing to accept. Neeshan Balton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

CapeTalk co-produced a podcast earlier this year, titled History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist, in which Mlangeni shares his life story with journalist Pippa Green. (You can find the podcast here)

Green says very few South Africans understand the extent of how much Mlangeni's generation sacrificed for the country.

He had an extraordinary life story. There was nothing easy for him but he was an incredibly gracious person. Pippa Green, Journalist

