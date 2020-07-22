Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall
A transport vehicle Dial-A-Ride for the disabled was stoned in Khayelitsha and a journalist was injured.
On Saturday the Desmond Tutu Hall was set alight days before it was to open as a Covid-19 clinic.
Lester Kiewit talks to Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum about the situation.
Thyido says the KDF wishes to place on record the right of every South African citizen, as a group or individuals, to protest but they do not support certain of the recent actions.
Our immediate issue is that we are condemning the attack on the community facilities such as the Desmond Tutu Community Hall which also houses the Covid-19 overflow structure.Ndithini Thyido, Chairperson - Khayelitsha Development Forum
They also condemn the attack on Monwebisi recreational facility and the dial-a-rides.
Everything Khayelithsa has got up to this point has been fought for by the community is a result of the sweat and toil of the community.Ndithini Thyido, Chairperson - Khayelitsha Development Forum
The leadership of the protest must unmask and isolate the criminal elements. Then we can listen to the genuine concerns the protesters are raising.Ndithini Thyido, Chairperson - Khayelitsha Development Forum
He says they are very angry about the burning of the clinic.
Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people. You are an enemy of the poor.Ndithini Thyido, Chairperson - Khayelitsha Development Forum
