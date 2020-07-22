[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets





Thousands of South Africans are participating in various protests around the country, in solidarity with the decimated hospitality, restaurant and wine industries.

Once prosperous Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

After nearly four months of the lockdown, many restaurants (perhaps most?) will close shop.

South Africa has about 15 000 sit-down restaurants.

Only 1500 restaurants are part of a franchise – the rest are small businesses.

Following a call by the Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa), restaurants from across South Africa will from lunchtime block the roads outside their premises by dragging tables and chairs into the streets.

The protest, called “Million Seats on the Streets”, is a desperate cry for help by the industry’s 800 000 staffers whose jobs are on the line because of stringent lockdown regulations.

Dear Mr President, we cordially invite you to take up a seat at any of our empty tables to talk to us about the hardships we are facing. Restaurant Association of South Africa

