R10M EC scooter tender project under investigation
A R10 million tender to supply 100 ambulance scooters to the Eastern Cape Department of Health is under investigation by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).
The tender for the scooters was put out by the Eastern Cape Department of Health as a Covid-19-related project.
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis who has been following the story:
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
The original plan was to get these mobile clinics and take them to the areas where there are no roads, for people to have access to help.Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
What the Auditor-General is looking at is why the R10 million came from Covid-19 funds to pay for this project.Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
