R10M EC scooter tender project under investigation





A R10 million tender to supply 100 ambulance scooters to the Eastern Cape Department of Health is under investigation by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).

The tender for the scooters was put out by the Eastern Cape Department of Health as a Covid-19-related project.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis who has been following the story:

The original plan was to get these mobile clinics and take them to the areas where there are no roads, for people to have access to help. Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen