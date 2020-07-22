R10M EC scooter tender project under investigation

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
The Intensive Love and Care Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Kay Barnard - Medical Officer Dept of Anaesthesia.
Today at 17:05
The wine industry has 300+ million litres of surplus wine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
What is happening with Super Rugby?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
The alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
Sex, Lies, Declassified - Eva Mazza's second Stellenbosch-based romp has arrived Best-selling author Eva Mazza sits down with Pippa Hudson to spill the beans on her latest book Sex, Lies, Declassified... 22 July 2020 2:49 PM
R10M EC scooter tender project under investigation The Health Department has confirmed the deal is under investigation following "public discomfort"... 22 July 2020 2:20 PM
View all Local
Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South... 22 July 2020 1:30 PM
Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall 'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido. 22 July 2020 1:24 PM
SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle' The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died. 22 July 2020 10:25 AM
View all Politics
Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side' "This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA). 22 July 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula. 21 July 2020 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

R10M EC scooter tender project under investigation

22 July 2020 2:20 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
The Health Department has confirmed the deal is under investigation following "public discomfort"...

A R10 million tender to supply 100 ambulance scooters to the Eastern Cape Department of Health is under investigation by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).

The tender for the scooters was put out by the Eastern Cape Department of Health as a Covid-19-related project.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis who has been following the story:

Click below to listen to the full conversation:

The original plan was to get these mobile clinics and take them to the areas where there are no roads, for people to have access to help.

Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

What the Auditor-General is looking at is why the R10 million came from Covid-19 funds to pay for this project.

Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

More from Local

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

Govt tweet claims booze and cigarette bans will stay throughout lockdown

22 July 2020 4:50 PM

It appears the ban on alcohol and cigarettes may be more permanent than initially thought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-patient-dischargedpng

[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days

22 July 2020 3:12 PM

Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

decjpg

Sex, Lies, Declassified - Eva Mazza's second Stellenbosch-based romp has arrived

22 July 2020 2:49 PM

Best-selling author Eva Mazza sits down with Pippa Hudson to spill the beans on her latest book Sex, Lies, Declassified...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall

22 July 2020 1:24 PM

'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lonely man drinking alcohol festive season holiday depression 123lifestyle 123rf

Desperate alcoholics resorting to drinking hand sanitizer under lockdown

22 July 2020 12:46 PM

Addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer says lockdown and the reinstated booze ban have led some people to take desparate action...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarettes1jpg

Here's how even the big tobacco firms are selling cigarettes on the black market

22 July 2020 11:47 AM

Author of Dirty Tobacco : Spies, Lies & Mega-Profits, Telita Snyckers says even big tobacco firms are involved in the black market

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

110145555-931457487329059-2799474877352459183-njpg

Meet Ma Newman, the 93-year-old Cape Town ouma who beat Covid-19

22 July 2020 11:13 AM

Old age home resident, Katherine Dorothy Newman, is one of the oldest survivors of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722-andrew-mlangeni-edjpg

SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle'

22 July 2020 10:25 AM

The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC

22 July 2020 10:06 AM

Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021

22 July 2020 9:10 AM

Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

