The Aubrey Masango Show
Musician Ian Smith will select Just the Hits on 25 July 2020

22 July 2020 6:00 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Just the Hits on CapeTalk

If playing the hits is anything like his playing the trumpet you are in for a treat

Ian Smith is one of the most famous South African trumpet players of his generation.

He has led a brilliant career over the past twenty years as a worldwide jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and educator, both in-studio and on radio and television.

Ian has toured and recorded extensively as a lead trumpet player with numerous local and international artists (Shirley Bassey, Liberace, Pavarotti and more recently at the Edinburgh jazz and blues festival with trumpet master James Morrisson) done numerous TV and radio shows and has appeared at most major venues throughout the country.

In 1990 he joined SACS as a music teacher/bandmaster and achieved great success with the band programme with overseas tours to Scandinavia and Europe, returning with numerous awards. During this period he continued to pursue his jazz interest with the formation of his own quartet VJR who also received high acclaim with their recordings and performance both locally and abroad. He has achieved renowned success as a jazz performer with his own and many local ensembles such as "Concert Boulevard", "Pound Seats", "MJ9", "The Tony Schilder Quartet" and "Inside Out".

He is one of the most sought after studio players in South Africa and for many years played lead trumpet for the Gerry Bosman Orchestra as well as solo cornetist with SA NAVY BAND.

He has also performed as a soloist with the "UCT Big Band" the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and CAPAB Orchestra (ARTSCAPE) Ian along with Prof. Mike Campbell, founded the "Cape Jazz Orchestra". Currently heads up three outreach band programs. Wellington Youth Orchestra, the Delft Big band both have performed to high acclaim both locally and abroad,(last year performed for Prince Charles and the Duchess of YORK in Edinburgh) and the Steenberg high symphonic wind band. Ian was featured on the Smooth Africa CD collaboration of South African and American Jazz artists This highly acclaimed recording topped the jazz charts in the United States.

Ian Smith in action at the Jazz Festival

Ian's selection of hits from the 80s and 90s will be on air on Saturday 25 July from 10 am.


