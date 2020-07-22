Sex, Lies, Declassified - Eva Mazza's second Stellenbosch-based romp has arrived





Out of the stable of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's new imprint deal with NB Publishers comes another sure-fire hit.

Best-selling author Eva Mazza has released the sequel to her 2019 smash-hit Sex, Lies and Stellenbosch - which lifted the lid on the lives of the wealthy wine farmers of Stellenbosch.

Sex, Lies, Declassified is the follow-up and promises even more sex and sizzling scandal than the first book.

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson caught up with Mazza to get the low down on her sophomore offering.

It's purely a flight of fiction, but there is one incident that is inspired by a story I did hear... Eva Mazza, Author - Sex, Lies, Declassified

Mazza says she was delighted by the response to the first book:

I was so pleasantly surprised, but it's a good story, it's a fun story, it's people's escape. Eva Mazza, Author - Sex, Lies, Declassified

Mazza says a third book in the series is planned and says that it's likely the bad boy husband of protagonist Jen will meet his match:

Do men ever get their comeuppance, particularly white men? But, he will, most probably... Eva Mazza, Author - Sex, Lies, Declassified

Listen to the full conversation below: