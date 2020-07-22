Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'
The High Court has granted relief to a small business owner after the South African Revenue Service (Sars) drained R1.3 million from his account without following the correct procedure.
The court ordered Sars to repay the amount – and the cost of litigation – within three business days.
Related articles:
-
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
-
Kieno Kammies interviewed Jean-Louis Nel, the tax attorney (Tax Consulting SA) who represented the business owner.
The facts are simple. The taxpayer was compliant… There was no outstanding tax debt… Sars said they’re investigating… Due to the urgency, we approached the High Court…Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney - Tax Consulting SA
This case shows rogue officials at Sars… that the courts protect taxpayers… The courts appreciate the urgency and the infringement on taxpayers’ rights… Taxpayers have the courts on their side.Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney - Tax Consulting SA
Sars should inform you… that there’s an outstanding tax debt…. They can’t just take the money…Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney - Tax Consulting SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.Read More
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'
For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More