Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol woul... 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
Sex, Lies, Declassified - Eva Mazza's second Stellenbosch-based romp has arrived Best-selling author Eva Mazza sits down with Pippa Hudson to spill the beans on her latest book Sex, Lies, Declassified... 22 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South... 22 July 2020 1:30 PM
Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall 'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido. 22 July 2020 1:24 PM
View all Politics
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

22 July 2020 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Tourism industry
Business Leadership South Africa
BLSA
hospitality industry
Gillian Saunders
Busisiwe Mavuso
Coronavirus
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
#JobsSaveLives
Million Seats on the Streets

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.

Thousands of jobs are being lost in the tourism and hospitality sectors as Level 3 lockdown regulations continue to hobble the industry.

On Wednesday, restaurant owners and staff across South Africa took part in the "Million Seats on the Streets" protest, which police had declared illegal.

RELATED: [WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets

Many cafes, eateries, and restaurants have carted their tables and chairs outside their establishments to show the hardships the industry is facing. Picture: Supplied

While eateries are now allowed to serve sit-down diners, the ban on onsite alcohol consumption and the 9 pm curfew are proving disastrous for businesses already struggling to survive.

Government has now clarified an earlier tweet which "incorrectly" said the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales would remain in place until the lockdown ends.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has been accused of not understanding the industry and caring little about all those losing their livelihoods.

The Money Show interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, chief executive officer of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), who says she would have thought that government would take decisions that _don't _exacerbate the situaton.

If you're going to put a million people's jobs at risk when you are failing to pay the UIF and the TERS, it doesn't make sense.... I would have thought that the decisions would be around job preservation, not even about job creation which we are trying to drive.

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

If people are even failing to protect these jobs you can see we are going to reach the sovereign debt crisis that Fita was talking about not in three years, but in one year.

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

In this case, we're seeing the industry being used as a scapegoat. The alcohol ban is really being used to compensate for poor governance and lack of government ability to enforce more sustainable lockdown restrictions.

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Mavuso decries the lack of meaningful consultation she says government is guilty of.

The point is echoed by Gillian Saunders, independent tourism consultant and one-time adviser to former tourism minister Derek Hanekom.

On the 17th of June the president said he had had discussions with various industry sectors; he understood that people hadn't had income for more than three months so he decided to ease restrictions on economic activities... Restaurants were allowed to open, but without alcohol.

Gillian Saunders, Independent tourism and hospitality consultant

It shows the lack of understanding of the restaurant business, because a huge number rely on their alcohol income... It actually destroys their trade and it's been further exacerbated by a curfew at nine o' clock.

Gillian Saunders, Independent tourism and hospitality consultant

As the tourism and hospitality industry we've developed fantastic protocols to save operations during Covid times... Our suggestions seemingly fell on deaf ears.

Gillian Saunders, Independent tourism and hospitality consultant

Listen to the compelling arguments in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO


22 July 2020 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Tourism industry
Business Leadership South Africa
BLSA
hospitality industry
Gillian Saunders
Busisiwe Mavuso
Coronavirus
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
#JobsSaveLives
Million Seats on the Streets

More from Business

insurance-claimjpg

Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March

22 July 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accountant accountancy business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist

22 July 2020 7:39 PM

Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:15 PM

We are curious, innovative and greedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'

22 July 2020 3:17 PM

"This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets

22 July 2020 1:43 PM

It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Franschhoek 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

22 July 2020 11:47 AM

Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sisulugif

'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'

22 July 2020 9:05 AM

"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

21 July 2020 8:48 PM

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee

21 July 2020 7:42 PM

A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 6:48 PM

The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it

22 July 2020 4:50 PM

In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol would last "throughout lockdown".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722-andrew-mlangeni-edjpg

Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation

22 July 2020 1:30 PM

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South Africa can still be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall

22 July 2020 1:24 PM

'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722-andrew-mlangeni-edjpg

SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle'

22 July 2020 10:25 AM

The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC

22 July 2020 10:06 AM

Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021

22 July 2020 9:10 AM

Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sisulugif

'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'

22 July 2020 9:05 AM

"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 6:48 PM

The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol'

21 July 2020 1:21 PM

CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child kid asking for help 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'

21 July 2020 1:19 PM

"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it

Politics Local

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'

Business

EWN Highlights

V&A Waterfront first SA tourist attraction to get global safety & hygiene stamp

22 July 2020 8:48 PM

Andrew Mlangeni will be missed by neighbours in Dube community

22 July 2020 8:44 PM

SA's retail sales plunge in April and May after hard lockdown

22 July 2020 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA