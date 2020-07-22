Govt tweet claims booze and cigarette bans will stay throughout lockdown
The ban on alcohol and cigarettes will remain in place throughout the lockdown period, the South African government says.
In an official tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon, the government stated that the booze and cigarette bans will remain in place as long as South Africa is in lockdown.
"The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people", the tweet reads.
The tweet contains two infographics, which are dated 13 July, outlining the reasoning behind the continued ban on alcohol.
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has demanded that the government clarify the tweet.
RELATED: More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds
The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period.The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people. #AlcohoBan pic.twitter.com/s2u7XOAeq6— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 22, 2020
Fita says the tweet contradicts the government’s earlier position on possibly lifting the ban on cigarettes.
The association says an indefinite ban on cigarettes spell trouble for South Africa's economy and the tobacco industry as a whole.
"The statement issued today by government creates the impression that government has no intention of lifting the ban on the sale of cigarettes under any level during the lockdown period", Fita says in a statement.
RELATED: #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets
At the same time, workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector staged a nationwide demonstration on Wednesday, protesting against the stringent lockdown regulations destroying their industries.
The ban on alcohol sales has been a massive blow to the restaurant industry, which has relied on takeaway liquor sales to supplement their struggling businesses.
READ: Curfew and booze ban a double whammy that will sink dozens of restaurants - Rasa
