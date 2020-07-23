Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner
South Africa's oldest pub is no more. 'The Percy' has been trading since 1808, founded by Johannes Blesser on Buitenkant Street.
Refilwe speaks to the current owner of the Perseverance Tavern James Charton.
He explains they close just before the hard lockdown began in March due to the restrictions on selling alcohol and the curfew.
Given that we are a pub and serving alcohol is everything to us, we told our staff to stay home, stay safe and we would look after them. At that stage, we had hoped for maybe a month or two.James Charton, Owner - Perseverance Tavern
Charton says they got through the first three months with the help of the UIF and felt that things were moving in the right direction.
The announcement then, at the end of last week, that alcohol sales would be stopped altogether, really put us in a bit of a pickle.James Charton, Owner - Perseverance Tavern
He says they realised that restrictions were not going to be lifted and
We had to make a difficult decision from a business perspective and hope that we could potentially reopen with the help of the landlord down the line. We just had to cut our staff and make some really tough decisions on that front and ring the bell for the last time and put all our hopes in the landlord.James Charton, Owner - Perseverance Tavern
He says they have had to retrench their 20 full-time staff some who have worked at the pub since 2004.
It was a very difficult chat to have with them...but in the current climate, they were expecting it.James Charton, Owner - Perseverance Tavern
He says as an entrepreneurial businessman he is probably in the privileged position to bounce back eventually.
But these guys, they live for these paychecks and I really feel their pain. A very difficult conversation to have with them, to look them in the eyes and say we can't keep going like this.James Charton, Owner - Perseverance Tavern
Listen to the heartbreaking interview below:
