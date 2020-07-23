SA records new high in daily Covid-19 deaths
The Health Ministry reported a staggering 572 Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country.
This pushes the total national death toll to 5,940.
South Africa has recorded close to 395,000 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak started locally.
So far, almost 230,000 people have recovered.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 394 948, the total number of deaths is 5 940 and the total number of recoveries is 229 175. pic.twitter.com/VW2RKf6Qvk— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 22, 2020
In the Western Cape, an additional 52 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 2,746.
The province has a total of 86,372 confirmed cases and 71, 491 recoveries.
Only 12,135 of the total infections are active cases.
