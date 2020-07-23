Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…
On Wednesday, across South Africa, desperate employees and owners of restaurants took to the streets under the banner #JobsSaveLives, in a last gasp bid to remain in business.
Protestors handed a memorandum to Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane calling for a later curfew and the relaxation of the alcohol ban so that restaurants can afford to open and to save the hundreds of thousands of jobs that is about to disappear, perhaps forever.
During the hard lockdown, CapeTalk and Dineplan conceived of a plan called #SaveYourFaves.
The initiative allows people to buy vouchers towards future meals at their favourite restaurant so they could, at the very least, continue paying their staff while they remain closed.
Refilwe Moloto asked Dineplan founder Greg Whitfield if diners are redeeming their vouchers now, or still holding out for restrictions to be lifted – and the risk of infection to subside.
She also asked him what will happen to unredeemed vouchers if a restaurant closes, despite efforts to save it, and if you can still lend support by buying a Dineplan voucher, even now.
We’re sold R2.8 million worth of vouchers to date. That’s 3150 vouchers across about 500 businesses, the majority of which are restaurants.Greg Whitfield, founder - Dineplan
We see a very low percentage of vouchers being redeemed… maybe people are still cautious to eat out? …Greg Whitfield, founder - Dineplan
… R2.8 million is tiny in the bigger scheme of things… A lot of restaurants won’t survive… people may not be able to redeem their voucher… I believe a lot of people have written their vouchers off as a donation.Greg Whitfield, founder - Dineplan
The money goes straight to the business, now. There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business.Greg Whitfield, founder - Dineplan
Click here to buy a voucher and help these businesses pay their salaries and stay open.
If you’re a small business, click here to sign up so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
