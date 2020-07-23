CT culinary hub empowering disadvantaged youth and feeding local communities





The hub equips culinary students with skills to become workplace-ready in the field of hospitality and tourism or to create their own food businesses.

The Salt River-based hub currently has an intake of 22 students from communities including Khayelitsha, Mitchell's Plain, and Langa.

Thee students are being trained as chefs under the leadership of Chef Randall Maarman.

In May, while learning how to bake bread, the students at the COOKtastic Hub were inspired to start a project that distributes loaves of bread to various needy communities.

Not only does the project help the hundreds of families across the city who are without food, but it has also ensured that a group of young COOKtastic trainee chefs have work.

We bake more than 500 [loaves of] bread a week and that bread is distributed to communities who need it. There is training and skills development. Dr Arifa Parker, Business Consultant

Strategist and mentor Dr. Arifa Parker, says the Cooktastic Hub is a partnership with the Sea Point Rotary Club.

She says the initiative is in need of local funding to help take the project to new heights.

Cooktastic Hub is part of the Sea Point Rotary Club. It's one of the projects that the club took up... to help people and youth in disadvantaged areas. Dr Arifa Parker, Business Consultant

The Rotary Club in Austria came on board and gave us seed capital. They have given us more than R700,000. Dr Arifa Parker, Business Consultant

We opened the Cooktastic cooking Hub in Salt River. It's an NGO but we are partnering with Sea Point Rotary Club.. Dr Arifa Parker, Business Consultant

