Parliament hears from unions fighting to save jobs at the SABC





Unions representing thousands of SABC staff who are fighting to keep their jobs have voiced their concerns to Parliament.

The Broadcast, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bewmawu) and the Communication Workers Union (CWU), made a presentation to parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications on Wednesday.

They say the broadcaster is blindly swinging the retrenchment axe towards some 600 permanent staff and 1200 freelancers.

They're criticising SABC bosses for failing to carry out a skills audit and have called the retrenchment process 'fatally flawed'.

The biggest concern is that we believe that the process Section 189 notice has been served prematurely. Hannes De Buisson, President - Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

It was stopped about two years ago on the basis that the SABC must do a proper skills audit. Hannes De Buisson, President - Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

De Buisson says the skills audit did eventually get underway but that it was then stopped in its tracks in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That process was hampered by the fact that not all employees had access to computers to do the skills audit. Hannes De Buisson, President - Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

The questions were irrelevant, they were quite difficult to do, employees found them confusing. Hannes De Buisson, President - Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

The questionnaires were not job-specific for particular employees. Hannes De Buisson, President - Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

What does the future hold for thousands of SABC staff? Click below: