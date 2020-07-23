Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Femicide in South Africa - A book by Dr Nechama Brodie
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nachama Brodie - Author
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Tourism industry in dire straits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa
Today at 16:10
The schools dilemma. - should they remain open or should they close?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wesley Neumann - Heathfield High School principal
Today at 16:20
Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Discrepancy between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Men Who Speak Gayle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Brukman - Director of the film.
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:13
Consumers are battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Latest Local
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported Lester Kiewit speaks to the CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman to find out what the truth is behind the current Covid-19 numbers... 23 July 2020 1:35 PM
CT culinary hub empowering disadvantaged youth and feeding local communities The COOKtastic Hub is an initiative that offers culinary training and job placement support to disadvantaged youth in Cape Town. 23 July 2020 1:04 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol woul... 22 July 2020 4:50 PM
Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today "Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 23 July 2020 1:13 PM
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff. 23 July 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost thre... 22 July 2020 3:12 PM
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported

23 July 2020 1:35 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
COVID-19
covid-19 death rate

Lester Kiewit speaks to the CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman to find out what the truth is behind the current Covid-19 numbers...

Questions are being raised over the accuracy of the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa.

Research by the Medical Research Council shows South Africans are dying at a much higher rate than expected.

Between 6 May and 14 July there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data, according to the SAMRC.

It means there is a discrepancy between the country's confirmed Covid-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths.

It does indicate that there is some level of undercounting our current Covid-19 death numbers...

Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

However, it must be said, as also stated by the MRC that some of the excess could be attributed to Covid-19 but not all of it.

Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

The number of actual Covid-19 deaths may be higher, to what extent it is, no one really knows...it will take some analysis and time to actually quantify.

Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Listen to the full conversation below:


Matches social unrest protest riot revolution 123rf 123rfpolitics

'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'

23 July 2020 2:41 PM

Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.

Interest rates rate cut Sarb MPC 123rf 123rfbusiness

Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today

23 July 2020 1:13 PM

"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

23 July 2020 9:56 AM

"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?

perseverance-tavern-instagram-accountpng

Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner

23 July 2020 8:35 AM

Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff.

covid-19-patient-dischargedpng

[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days

22 July 2020 3:12 PM

Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost three months.

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets

22 July 2020 1:43 PM

It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives.

Lonely man drinking alcohol festive season holiday depression 123lifestyle 123rf

Desperate alcoholics resorting to drinking hand sanitizer under lockdown

22 July 2020 12:46 PM

Addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer says lockdown and the reinstated booze ban have led some people to take desparate action...

Franschhoek 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'

22 July 2020 11:47 AM

Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC

22 July 2020 10:06 AM

Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021

22 July 2020 9:10 AM

Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto.

