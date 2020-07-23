Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported





Questions are being raised over the accuracy of the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa.

Research by the Medical Research Council shows South Africans are dying at a much higher rate than expected.

Between 6 May and 14 July there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data, according to the SAMRC.

It means there is a discrepancy between the country's confirmed Covid-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths.

It does indicate that there is some level of undercounting our current Covid-19 death numbers... Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

However, it must be said, as also stated by the MRC that some of the excess could be attributed to Covid-19 but not all of it. Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

The number of actual Covid-19 deaths may be higher, to what extent it is, no one really knows...it will take some analysis and time to actually quantify. Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

