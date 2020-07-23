Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today
The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is about to announce its interest rate decision.
The economy has shed three million jobs – so far, the carnage is ongoing – but the Sarb is running out of ammunition.
The usually conservative MPC has already slashed the repo rate by 275 basis points so far this year – to 3.75%, the lowest on record.
Nevertheless, most economists predict another 25 basis points, at least.
Will the country’s globally respected Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago cut, or won’t he (and by how much, if he does)?
Related articles:
-
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money
-
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.
Inflation has fallen far more steeply than anticipated… People have been taking substantial pay cuts, so wage inflation has been subdued.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The anticipated increase in costs has just not manifested. Businesses are just too keen to sell at any price… in order to generate some form of revenue, better than nothing at all.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza… The prime rate has already declined from 10% to 7.25% so far this year… an increase in disposable income for consumers by R105 billion…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Banks, despite R200 billion in loan guarantees by the government, have been reluctant to lend to businesses in difficulty…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
A further 25 basis points will provide an additional R8 billion or R9 billion of relief to indebted consumers.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'
"This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA).Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.Read More
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'
For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.Read More
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported
Lester Kiewit speaks to the CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman to find out what the truth is behind the current Covid-19 numbers...Read More
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…
"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?Read More
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner
Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff.Read More
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days
Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost three months.Read More
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets
It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives.Read More
Desperate alcoholics resorting to drinking hand sanitizer under lockdown
Addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer says lockdown and the reinstated booze ban have led some people to take desparate action...Read More
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'
Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.Read More
'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC
Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.Read More
Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021
Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto.Read More