Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
SA govt's consistent mistakes undermine public confidence, says Chris Vick

23 July 2020 3:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Well-known spin doctor Chris Vick says the government's recent communication errors online are slowly eroding public confidence and trust.

On Wednesday, the South African government created major confusion when it tweeted that the bans on booze and alcohol would last "throughout lockdown".

The @GovernmentZA account later deleted the tweet which it said was incorrect.

A screenshot of the now-deleted tweet posted earlier by @GovernmentZA on Twitter. Image: Supplied

RELATED: Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it

Two weeks ago, @PresidencyZA, another government-run account, incorrectly tweeted that leisure travel was permitted under level 3 regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office later deleted the post and said it was made in error.

RELATED: Whoops! Presidency backtracks on info stating that leisure travel is allowed

Political communications specialist Chris Vick says the government's consistent mistakes are jeopardising public confidence and trust.

Vick says South Africa cannot afford to have distrust in the government when millions of lives are at stake.

He says the Twitter mishaps either suggest policy uncertainty within the government or poor internal communication.

It might be a system problem rather than a policy problem but, either way, we need some answers. There's needs to be an explanation as to why this is happening and some proper attention paid to make sure that it doesn't happen again.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

Particularly during the pandemic, the government has to have the confidence of the people to be able to change behaviour, to get people to comply with regulations. People have to believe in what you say.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

These consistent mistakes are undermining public confidence in the government's own communication system... It slips not just because of poor communication but because of poor decisions; and often those poor decisions are communicated badly.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

The respected spin doctor was part of a communications team advising the President in the first two months of South Africa's lockdown.

He says internal communication is not coherent across various government channels.

Ramaphosa is due to address the nation on Thursday night (watch it here) to give South Africans an update on lockdown regulations.

Vick says Ramaphosa's needs to be more direct, interactive and engaging during his televised briefings.

Having worked with the Presidency for a couple of months at the beginning of the lockdown, I also know that there are a lot of different moving parts in how the government communicates at the moment.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

You've got the Presidency, you've got GCIS, you've got line departments and you've got state entities and I think often the communication internally, within those different parts, is not good.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

Listen to Chris Vick on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


