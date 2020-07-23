'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'





It’s like Covid made the pimple pop! CapeTalk listener

The economic and social costs of the lockdown are becoming apparent.

For days on end now, Cape Town has been struggling with land invasions on a scale that feels unprecedented.

In Dunoon, Mfuleni, Strand, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and elsewhere – it’s happening all at once.

Every day, there’s a report of stores being looted, and cars being stoned – it’s beginning to appear anarchic.

Is Covid-19 a perfect storm for social and political unrest in South Africa, one of the most unequal societies in the world?

Related articles:

Lester Kiewit interviews policing policy analyst Eldrid de Klerk.

… cannot survive a continued lockdown… for those who lost jobs; [where will] tomorrow’s meal come from? … Eldrid de Klerk, policing policy analyst

… it [land invasions] seems to be an orchestrated campaign, to the benefit of only a few… Eldrid de Klerk, policing policy analyst

Listen to the interview in the audio below.