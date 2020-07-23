[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 Tourism industry in dire straits Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brett Gehren - CEO of Isibindi Africa

125 125

Today at 16:10 The schools dilemma. - should they remain open or should they close? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wesley Neumann - Heathfield High School principal

125 125

Today at 16:20 Alcohol industry seeks deferment of R5bn in excise tax due to renewed ban Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Discrepancy between reported number of Covid-19 fatalities and excess deaths Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council

125 125

Today at 17:20 Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:46 The Men Who Speak Gayle Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Brukman - Director of the film.

125 125

Today at 18:09 SARB slashes repo rate by .25% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Miyelani Maluleke - Economist at Absa

Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA

125 125

Today at 18:13 Consumers are battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 19:08 Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company

125 125

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125