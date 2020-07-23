[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight
Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.
CapeTalk will add the video livestream closer to the time. Bookmark this article for later.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20:00 this evening, Thursday 23 July 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/PvXEkkbwsF— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 23, 2020
More from Politics
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers
Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter.Read More
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.Read More
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it
In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol would last "throughout lockdown".Read More
Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation
The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South Africa can still be.Read More
Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall
'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido.Read More
SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle'
The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died.Read More
'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC
Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.Read More
Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021
Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto.Read More
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'
"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."Read More