Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
Choosing the right retirement fund is a decision that can determine your future financial security.
So, how do you go about it?
RELATED: How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
Personal finance expert and Galileo Capital executive director Warren Ingram gives a breakdown of the three main types of fund on offer:
- retirement annuity (RA)
- pension fund
- provident fund
Each of them are quite different beasts and that's important to understand.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
If you work for a company there's a very big chance that you might be in a pension or a provident fund, whereas if you work for yourself or you're a contractor or in a small company, then the likelihood is that you don't have one of those and you'll need yourself an RA.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
You've also got the Government Employees Pension Fund [GEPF], which would certainly be one of the very biggest in the country.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
At retirement you can also invest in a living annuity which offers more flexibility in terms of investments and withdrawals.
Listen to Ingram's detailed explanation of the different products below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
