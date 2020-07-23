Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option





Choosing the right retirement fund is a decision that can determine your future financial security.

So, how do you go about it?

Personal finance expert and Galileo Capital executive director Warren Ingram gives a breakdown of the three main types of fund on offer:

- retirement annuity (RA)

- pension fund

- provident fund

Each of them are quite different beasts and that's important to understand. Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

If you work for a company there's a very big chance that you might be in a pension or a provident fund, whereas if you work for yourself or you're a contractor or in a small company, then the likelihood is that you don't have one of those and you'll need yourself an RA. Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

You've also got the Government Employees Pension Fund [GEPF], which would certainly be one of the very biggest in the country. Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

At retirement you can also invest in a living annuity which offers more flexibility in terms of investments and withdrawals.

Listen to Ingram's detailed explanation of the different products below:

