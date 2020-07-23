Contradictory data on Covid-19 peak causes 'dilemma' for schools - CT principal
At least 126 principals in the Western Cape have signed a memorandum calling for schools to close as Covid-19 infections increase.
Noel Isaacs, who heads Floreat Primary School in Retreat, says the principals are demanding that Western Cape schools be closed until the Covid-19 peak has passed.
However, Isaacs says it's hard to predict when that will be.
He says researchers and data scientists have different ideas about when the Western Cape's peak will take place.
This creates a bit of a dilemma, Isaacs tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
We don't know which scientist and which researcher's opinion we should follow. We are confused, week in week out. The one says this and then the other one contradicts the other one.Noel Isaacs, Principal - Floreat Primary School
The principal says schools need credible information and data about when infections will peak in the province.
Isaacs says there has been a low pupil attendance rate at his school, where three teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. No learners have been infected at this stage.
The appeal was that the schools would close until after the peak.Noel Isaacs, Principal - Floreat Primary School
It's anticipated that the [Western Cape] peak will end at the end of August, however, we also don't know whether all provinces will peak at the same time.Noel Isaacs, Principal - Floreat Primary School
The attendance has been less than 20 to 30% of the learners attending [at Floreat Primary School]Noel Isaacs, Principal - Floreat Primary School
