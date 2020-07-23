'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa launches special investigating unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds The president says all steps will be taken to recover stolen funds. 23 July 2020 8:51 PM
Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africa on government's risk-adjusted strategy during a live address on Thursday evening. 23 July 2020 8:39 PM
Contradictory data on Covid-19 peak causes 'dilemma' for schools - CT principal A principal in the Western Cape says conflicting data around the province's Covid-19 peak makes it difficult to predict how long s... 23 July 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
SA govt's consistent mistakes undermine public confidence, says Chris Vick Well-known spin doctor Chris Vick says the government's recent communication errors online are slowly eroding public confidence an... 23 July 2020 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation at 8pm this evening, on the government's risk-adjusted strategy. 23 July 2020 3:26 PM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
View all Business
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently'

23 July 2020 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
South African Reserve Bank
Repo rate
Standard Bank
Lungisa Fuzile
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
interest rate cut
structural reforms
COVID-19
Mpho Tsebe

Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate.

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a widely anticipated 25 basis point cut in the repo rate on Thursday afternoon, to a historically low 3.5%.

RELATED: SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low

Bruce Whitfield gets a response from Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Tsebe and Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile.

Both emphasize the urgent need for government to implement structural reforms if the country is to fight its way out of the current financial crisis.

If we look at the growth and inflation outlook.... I think we could probably still see just one more 25 basis point cut and thereafter we have to rely on other stimulus and there isn't much in the form of a fiscal policy that can be done.

Mpho Tsebe, Economist - Rand Merchant Bank

This then makes the structural reforms even more urgent and hence the governor reiterated that monetary policy is not going to be enough and that we need to see the structural reforms to lift growth.

Mpho Tsebe, Economist - Rand Merchant Bank

Fuzile describes the state of South Africa's economy as "terrible" due to a multiplicity of factors, including the fact that the country was in recession even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, what is the remedy?

I tend to prefer thinking positively and asking the question what is to be done to get out of where we are.

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO - Standard Bank SA

Policy certainty is paramount... Even those who were doubting before the pandemic will come to terms with the fact that we need to act and to act urgently... We need to work in ways that complement one another - government, the public sector broadly defined, the private sector, labour, the broader community, so that we can do what is necessary quickly, to get this economy back on its feet.

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO - Standard Bank SA

If we don't do that, we are facing a catastrophe.

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO - Standard Bank SA

The structural reforms that are contained in Minister [Tito] Mboweni's document published last year - we just have to start implementing some of those, at least the ones that are very clear-cut where there is absolute agreement...

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO - Standard Bank SA

Listen to the enlightening discussion in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently'


23 July 2020 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
South African Reserve Bank
Repo rate
Standard Bank
Lungisa Fuzile
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
interest rate cut
structural reforms
COVID-19
Mpho Tsebe

More from Business

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option

23 July 2020 9:10 PM

Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown

23 July 2020 7:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low

23 July 2020 3:39 PM

As widely expected, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matches social unrest protest riot revolution 123rf 123rfpolitics

'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'

23 July 2020 2:41 PM

Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates rate cut Sarb MPC 123rf 123rfbusiness

Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today

23 July 2020 1:13 PM

"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

23 July 2020 9:56 AM

"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

perseverance-tavern-instagram-accountpng

Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner

23 July 2020 8:35 AM

Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-claimjpg

Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March

22 July 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accountant accountancy business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist

22 July 2020 7:39 PM

Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200722millionseatsprotestjpg

Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

22 July 2020 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner

Local Politics

Ramaphosa launches special investigating unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds

Local Politics

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low

Business

EWN Highlights

Mboweni ducks questions from DA on where SAA’s funds will come from

23 July 2020 9:16 PM

READ: President Ramaphosa's full address to the nation

23 July 2020 8:46 PM

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni to get special official funeral

23 July 2020 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA