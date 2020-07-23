Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner





The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Ramaphosa reiterated that while government did not want schoolchildren's academic progress to be impeded, safeguarding their health is the priority.

He said the decision to shut public schools followed wide-ranging consultations on how to balance these needs.

Five teacher unions had also submitted proposals to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in view of concerns about the safety of both staff and pupils amid South Africa's fast-rising tally of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Public schools will close on Monday 27 July and re-open on 24 August.

The exceptions are the following:

Grade 12 pupils will return after a one-week break on 3 August

Grade 7 learners will return on 10 August after a break of two weeks

As a result, the academic year will extend beyond 2020.

Ramaphosa also emphasized that school nutrition programmes will continue to operate, with food to be collected at schools.

Watch the full briefing below: