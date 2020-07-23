Ramaphosa launches special investigating unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds





President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the South African nation on Thursday evening.

He addressed two issues. Firstly the issue of when schools would be reopened and secondly the management of resources dedicated to fighting Covid-19.

The coronavirus storm has arrived as we said it would. President Cyril Ramaphosa

RELATED: Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner

He raised the issue of many allegations of corruption regarding Covid-19 funds.

What concerns me and all South Africans is instances where funds are stolen. President Cyril Ramaphosa

With regard to the misuse of Covid-19 funds and allegations of stealing, overpricing, misdirection of food parcels, and other mismanagement, Ramaphosa said this needs to be stopped immediately.

36 cases are under investigation in this regard, he added.

A special investigating unit will probe the misuse of Covid-19 funds. President Cyril Ramaphosa

He stated that the SIU is empowered to take civil action against those responsible for losses

We will take steps to recover all stolen funds. President Cyril Ramaphosa

He concluded saying South Africa needs to work on a social compact for economic growth and build consensus on the practical measures that need to be taken.