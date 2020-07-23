Ramaphosa launches special investigating unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the South African nation on Thursday evening.
He addressed two issues. Firstly the issue of when schools would be reopened and secondly the management of resources dedicated to fighting Covid-19.
The coronavirus storm has arrived as we said it would.President Cyril Ramaphosa
RELATED: Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner
He raised the issue of many allegations of corruption regarding Covid-19 funds.
What concerns me and all South Africans is instances where funds are stolen.President Cyril Ramaphosa
With regard to the misuse of Covid-19 funds and allegations of stealing, overpricing, misdirection of food parcels, and other mismanagement, Ramaphosa said this needs to be stopped immediately.
36 cases are under investigation in this regard, he added.
A special investigating unit will probe the misuse of Covid-19 funds.President Cyril Ramaphosa
He stated that the SIU is empowered to take civil action against those responsible for losses
We will take steps to recover all stolen funds.President Cyril Ramaphosa
He concluded saying South Africa needs to work on a social compact for economic growth and build consensus on the practical measures that need to be taken.
More from Local
Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner
President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africa on government's risk-adjusted strategy during a live address on Thursday evening.Read More
Contradictory data on Covid-19 peak causes 'dilemma' for schools - CT principal
A principal in the Western Cape says conflicting data around the province's Covid-19 peak makes it difficult to predict how long schools should close for.Read More
SA govt's consistent mistakes undermine public confidence, says Chris Vick
Well-known spin doctor Chris Vick says the government's recent communication errors online are slowly eroding public confidence and trust.Read More
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported
Lester Kiewit speaks to the CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman to find out what the truth is behind the current Covid-19 numbers...Read More
CT culinary hub empowering disadvantaged youth and feeding local communities
The COOKtastic Hub is an initiative that offers culinary training and job placement support to disadvantaged youth in Cape Town.Read More
Parliament hears from unions fighting to save jobs at the SABC
Last month the SABC announced it was beginning a process which could lead to the retrenchment of 600 employees...Read More
SA records new high in daily Covid-19 deaths
South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period.Read More
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner
Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff.Read More
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it
In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol would last "throughout lockdown".Read More
More from Politics
Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner
President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africa on government's risk-adjusted strategy during a live address on Thursday evening.Read More
SA govt's consistent mistakes undermine public confidence, says Chris Vick
Well-known spin doctor Chris Vick says the government's recent communication errors online are slowly eroding public confidence and trust.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation at 8pm this evening, on the government's risk-adjusted strategy.Read More
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers
Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter.Read More
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.Read More
[UPDATE] Govt says tweet on booze and cigarette bans was "incorrect", deletes it
In the latest Twitter mishap, the SA government has backtracked on its statement suggesting that the ban on booze and alcohol would last "throughout lockdown".Read More
Mlangeni's death a reminder that South Africa can do better - Mandela Foundation
The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the passing of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni is a reminder of the country that South Africa can still be.Read More
Khayelitsha community leaders slam burning of Desmond Tutu Hall
'Anyone who attacks and destroys that is declaring himself an enemy of the people,' says KDF chair Ndithini Thyido.Read More
SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle'
The last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, has died.Read More