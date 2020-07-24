UIF has let down workers at this beautiful Magaliesburg lodge, says owner
Ken Fargher and his partner created the Budmarsh Country 5 star Lodge in Magaliesburg to provide local people in the area with employment.
Neither my wife nor I have taken a salary or dividends in 18 years.Ken Fargher, Owner - Budmarsh Country Lodge
Now, many years later, as a lodge owner, he has been hit at many levels because of the lockdown as the tourism sector remains on hold and says he is watching his staff suffer as they are continuously ignored by UIF when trying to access the special Covid-19 payment for employees.
These have been the most challenging times in 40 years of business.Ken Fargher, Owner - Budmarsh Country Lodge
Refilwe Moloto speaks to him about how his workers have been ignored by UIF and have received no special Covid-19 grant. Ken Fargher says the workers have had no income since February and they are being ignored by UIF.
He says they are very grateful for the tourism relief as well as the UIF Ters relief fund.
However, four of the staff did not receive payments...it is bordering on a human rights issue.Ken Fargher, Owner - Budmarsh Country Lodge
He emphasises that they have not received replies or communication from the UIF.
Listen to Ken's story below:
Cover image: Budmarsh Country Lodge Facebook
