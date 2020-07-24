Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
CT principal shares the story of his 6 week struggle to get back home to SA during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Daniels
Today at 13:32
Cape Talk listener Zia home after 3 months stuck in UK
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zia Teasdale
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lauren McDiarmid
Today at 14:10
South Africa's problem with binge drinking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What can we learn through the CANs?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Leanne Brady - health systems activist from the Cape Town Together Community Action Network, and Salt River CAN
Today at 15:40
Children with multi-system inflammatory syndrome post-COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Chris Scott - head of Paediatric Rheumatology at Red Cross Memorial Hospital
Today at 15:50
Growing gardens on the Cape Flats to help feed thousands
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Henrietta Abrahams - chair of the Bonteheuwel Development Forum
Today at 16:10
Landmark court action aimed at compelling US-owned Facebook Inc to disclose the identity of a perpetrator.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Musician Ian Smith will select Just the Hits on 25 July 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Smith - Musician, Conductor at The Delft Big Band
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on the Covid-19 week that was in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with CapeTalk and Nedbank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Derek Gripper Livestream Concert August 1
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept

24 July 2020 11:13 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Water
Corruption
Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation
mismanagement

Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt.

On Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep concern at stolen or misappropriated funds targetted for Covid-10 relief. And what is more crucial in the time of handwashing and sanitation during the coronavirus pandemic than access to clean water.

RELATED: Ramaphosa orders Special Investigating Unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds

R10 billion is what Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says municipalities now owe waterboards across South Africa.

Sisulu made her department's adjusted budget speech during a mini-plenary in the National Assembly where she raised concerns around massive irregular expenditure as well as municipalities' inability to pay for water services.

The department's DG, Mbulelo Tshangana talks to Refilwe Moloto about this as well as R257 million suspended from the department’s allocations to support the Covid-19 macro-economic stimulus-response.

Tshangana says many municipalities are under extreme financial pressure and stems from communities not paying for services being rendered.

He cites one municipality in the Free State as an example, the Matjhabeng Municipality in the greater Welkom area. .

Matjhabeng Municipality owes Sedibeng Water Board more than R2.5 billion. One municipality...so there is a problem there.

Mbulelo Tshangana, DG - Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Department

Municipalities are not servicing their debt and water boards are struggling as well.

Mbulelo Tshangana, DG - Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Department

These bills have not been accrued just during the pandemic but have been accumulating for many years, he acknowledges and states both Matjhabeng Municipality and Sedibeng Water Board have not been managing their finances properly over a long period of time.

He says a number of inter-governmental meetings involving Salga, Cogta, and National Treasury have been had with the municipality and mayor of Matjhabeng to find an amicable way to service this debt.

We are in a difficult situation. We need to understand that a lot of people are unemployed, communities are feeling it and Covid-19 is not making it easier across the board.

Mbulelo Tshangana, DG - Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Department

He says in large parts of the Free State and North West province, for example, over 70% of the population is indigent and cannot afford to pay for services.

Listen to the interview below:


