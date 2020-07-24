Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept
On Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep concern at stolen or misappropriated funds targetted for Covid-10 relief. And what is more crucial in the time of handwashing and sanitation during the coronavirus pandemic than access to clean water.
RELATED: Ramaphosa orders Special Investigating Unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds
R10 billion is what Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says municipalities now owe waterboards across South Africa.
Sisulu made her department's adjusted budget speech during a mini-plenary in the National Assembly where she raised concerns around massive irregular expenditure as well as municipalities' inability to pay for water services.
The department's DG, Mbulelo Tshangana talks to Refilwe Moloto about this as well as R257 million suspended from the department’s allocations to support the Covid-19 macro-economic stimulus-response.
Tshangana says many municipalities are under extreme financial pressure and stems from communities not paying for services being rendered.
He cites one municipality in the Free State as an example, the Matjhabeng Municipality in the greater Welkom area. .
Matjhabeng Municipality owes Sedibeng Water Board more than R2.5 billion. One municipality...so there is a problem there.Mbulelo Tshangana, DG - Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Department
Municipalities are not servicing their debt and water boards are struggling as well.Mbulelo Tshangana, DG - Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Department
These bills have not been accrued just during the pandemic but have been accumulating for many years, he acknowledges and states both Matjhabeng Municipality and Sedibeng Water Board have not been managing their finances properly over a long period of time.
He says a number of inter-governmental meetings involving Salga, Cogta, and National Treasury have been had with the municipality and mayor of Matjhabeng to find an amicable way to service this debt.
We are in a difficult situation. We need to understand that a lot of people are unemployed, communities are feeling it and Covid-19 is not making it easier across the board.Mbulelo Tshangana, DG - Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Department
He says in large parts of the Free State and North West province, for example, over 70% of the population is indigent and cannot afford to pay for services.
Listen to the interview below:
