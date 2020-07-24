Head of Education denies threatening principals, staff in letter to WC schools





The Western Cape Education Department (WCED)'s head of department Brian Schreuder wrote a letter to all principals and staff of public schools in the province.

(Listen to the audio below, in which CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies reads the letter)

The letter was sent to school educators prior to the national government's decision to close schools from next week Monday.

In the letter, Schreuder addressed the growing calls for schools to close. He invited dissenting school principals to engage with him directly.

Schreuder called on those principals involved in stay-aways and school disruptions to stop immediately.

He also suggested that the school disruptions in the province could be politically motivated.

Some educators in the province have taken issue with Schreuder's letter, accusing him of threatening them and silencing their freedom of speech.

Schreuder has denied this and says he was simply trying to warn schooling staff about the consequences of their actions.

It's not a threat. Whenever one wants someone that they are doing something that is not acceptable or not correct, then they feel threatened by it. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

Sometimes when you express a warning, it's deemed to be a threat, rather than information in trying to get people to do the right thing. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

I tried to make it clear in this letter that it's a very small group of people that are expressing their views in way that has public appeal but has not opened up any conversation with me at all. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

Schreuder says the WCED has supported the need for a school break to allow teachers and pupils time off.

Meanwhile, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has released a statement expressing her disappointment with the decision of the national government to close schools for four weeks.

During an in-depth discussion on CapeTalk, Schreuder outlines the dynamics in Cape schools and spoke to a teacher who says she felt "insulted" by his letter.

