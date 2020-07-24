Head of Education denies threatening principals, staff in letter to WC schools
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED)'s head of department Brian Schreuder wrote a letter to all principals and staff of public schools in the province.
(Listen to the audio below, in which CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies reads the letter)
The letter was sent to school educators prior to the national government's decision to close schools from next week Monday.
RELATED: Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner
In the letter, Schreuder addressed the growing calls for schools to close. He invited dissenting school principals to engage with him directly.
Schreuder called on those principals involved in stay-aways and school disruptions to stop immediately.
He also suggested that the school disruptions in the province could be politically motivated.
RELATED: Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools
Some educators in the province have taken issue with Schreuder's letter, accusing him of threatening them and silencing their freedom of speech.
Schreuder has denied this and says he was simply trying to warn schooling staff about the consequences of their actions.
It's not a threat. Whenever one wants someone that they are doing something that is not acceptable or not correct, then they feel threatened by it.Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department
Sometimes when you express a warning, it's deemed to be a threat, rather than information in trying to get people to do the right thing.Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department
I tried to make it clear in this letter that it's a very small group of people that are expressing their views in way that has public appeal but has not opened up any conversation with me at all.Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department
Schreuder says the WCED has supported the need for a school break to allow teachers and pupils time off.
Meanwhile, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has released a statement expressing her disappointment with the decision of the national government to close schools for four weeks.
During an in-depth discussion on CapeTalk, Schreuder outlines the dynamics in Cape schools and spoke to a teacher who says she felt "insulted" by his letter.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close
All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.Read More
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers
It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.Read More
MEC breaks down WC's Covid-19 budget and plans to publish PPE procurement report
Provincial governement says the cost of funding the health and humanitarian response will exceed R5 billion for the 2020/21 financial year.Read More
Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept
Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt.Read More
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union
"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.Read More
UIF has let down workers at this beautiful Magaliesburg lodge, says owner
Ken Fargher created Budmarsh Country Lodge in Magaliesburg many years ago to provide local people in the area with employment.Read More
Ramaphosa orders special investigating unit to probe misuse of Covid-19 funds
The president says all steps will be taken to recover stolen funds.Read More
Public schools to close on Monday for four weeks, some grades to return sooner
President Cyril Ramaphosa updated South Africa on government's risk-adjusted strategy during a live address on Thursday evening.Read More
Contradictory data on Covid-19 peak causes 'dilemma' for schools - CT principal
A principal in the Western Cape says conflicting data around the province's Covid-19 peak makes it difficult to predict how long schools should close for.Read More
SA govt's consistent mistakes undermine public confidence, says Chris Vick
Well-known spin doctor Chris Vick says the government's recent communication errors online are slowly eroding public confidence and trust.Read More