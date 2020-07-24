[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers





Police fired stun grenades and water cannons at restaurant workers who, in a desperate bid to remain employed, demonstrated outside parliament on Friday.

watch to the end https://t.co/x7Kq1lh710 — Ian Bredenkamp (@IanBredenkamp) July 24, 2020

The hospitality industry has since Wednesday protested the lockdown regulations that have all but decimated the employer of 800 000 people.

Related articles:

Image credit: Screengrabbed from @MurrayRSA (twitter.com/MurrayRSA/status/1286590496698175488)

Lester Kiewit interviewed Ashleigh Perremore of the #ServeUsPlease movement.

We started off peacefully. Everyone was social distancing… The police rolled in – they gave us a five-minute warning, and within that five minutes they shot water cannons and pepper grenades… It was back and forth for about two hours… Ashleigh Perremore, #ServeUsPlease

We represent tourism as well, the entertainment industry… we’re all interlinked… Ashleigh Perremore, #ServeUsPlease

The millions of mouths that aren’t being fed! People are going to die of starvation… Lift the curfew! … Let’s talk about the liquor ban – give us restrictions but allow us to serve! Ashleigh Perremore, #ServeUsPlease

Listen to the interview in the audio below.