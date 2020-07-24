[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers
Police fired stun grenades and water cannons at restaurant workers who, in a desperate bid to remain employed, demonstrated outside parliament on Friday.
watch to the end https://t.co/x7Kq1lh710— Ian Bredenkamp (@IanBredenkamp) July 24, 2020
The hospitality industry has since Wednesday protested the lockdown regulations that have all but decimated the employer of 800 000 people.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Ashleigh Perremore of the #ServeUsPlease movement.
We started off peacefully. Everyone was social distancing… The police rolled in – they gave us a five-minute warning, and within that five minutes they shot water cannons and pepper grenades… It was back and forth for about two hours…Ashleigh Perremore, #ServeUsPlease
We represent tourism as well, the entertainment industry… we’re all interlinked…Ashleigh Perremore, #ServeUsPlease
The millions of mouths that aren’t being fed! People are going to die of starvation… Lift the curfew! … Let’s talk about the liquor ban – give us restrictions but allow us to serve!Ashleigh Perremore, #ServeUsPlease
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
