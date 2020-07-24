Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close





President Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening that all public schools would close from Monday for 4 weeks, with Grade 12s and grade 7s returning a few weeks earlier.

Does this include the Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres which include crèches, daycare centres for young children, playgroups, aftercare and pre-school facilities?

Anton van der Merwe, chairperson at South African Childcare Association says at this stage the answer is no.

At this point, it is not applicable to any ECD centre or aftercare or day mother...all those falling the department of social development. Anton van der Merwe, chairperson at South African Childcare Association

He says the ECD sector has had a very hard time being closed during much of lockdown and they have fought hard to be reopened.

He says the centres have only recently been back up and running again.

Over 11 million people returned to work and there was no provision for safe daycare for their children until we managed to get the ECD centres open again. Anton van der Merwe, chairperson at South African Childcare Association

The ECD centres are safe spaces for children. He says schools play a similar role and they are concerned about the effect of the school closure on children.

