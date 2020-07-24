Streaming issues? Report here
SA advocate helps nab international succulent plant smuggler

24 July 2020 2:42 PM
by Barbara Friedman

illegal trade in wild fauna and flora is one of the largest illegal activities in the world says State Advocate Aradhana Heeramun.

Earlier in July the United States Fish and Wildlife Service recognised South African advocate in the prosecution and extradition of South Korean National Byungsu Kim who was wanted in the USA for international plant trafficking.

He had been carrying pants to the value of $1million. The 2,018 plants collectively found on the suspect are from the rare Conophytum succulents on the endangered SANBI red list.

The collective age of these 2,018 plants amounts to 44,000 years. That is how long they take to grow.

South African's National Prosecuting Authority worked with the United States authorities to nab an international succulent plant smuggler.

Smuggling succulent plant smuggling does fall under organised crime which is investigated by the organised crime unit at Director of Public Prosecution.

Advocate Aradhana Heeramun of this unit talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report on CapeTalk about their involvement in bringing one such international criminal to book.

Biodiversity crime is one of the focus areas of the National Prosecuting Authority. The illegal trade in wild fauna and flora is one of the largest illegal activities in the world - along with the illegal drug trade, illegal weapons smuggling, and human trafficking.

Advocate Aradhana Heeramun, State Advocate - NPA                                                           

Heeramun describes the events that led to Kim's prosection and extradition which concluded in July.

Environmental crime will not be tolerated.

Advocate Aradhana Heeramun, State Advocate - NPA   

Listen to the interview below:

