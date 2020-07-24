SA teen takes Facebook to court over anonymous gang rape and murder threats





It's been an uphill battle for the 13-year-old's legal team in their bid to have US-owned Facebook Inc disclose the identity of the perpetrator.

The Daily Maverick reports that the child received graphic threats of gang rape and murder from an anonymous Instagram account in May 2020.

The Gauteng teen and her family have faced major hurdles in an attempt to obtain information about the perpetrator from Facebook, reports Marianne Thamm.

Philanthropist and businesswoman Wendy Appelbaum has stepped in to cover the extensive legal costs of a case and its inter-continental obstacles.

Thamm says the case could have major implications on how Facebook and other tech giants are held responsible for allowing harmful content on their platforms.

It will be interesting to see what the ruling is in South Africa, I do think they [Facebook] will hand over the information, as they are obliged to do. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

The young learner received several messages on her messaging platform with graphic threats of gang rape and murder. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

They've had to pay a lawyer in the United States to drive to Facebook's offices to deliver this particular summons for the information. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

The hoops that were placed in the way are impossible.... all they really wanted was one email address. All legal requests have been bounced from pillar to post. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

When you read the affidavits that have been submitted in the court papers, you realise that SAPS are completely underresourced. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: