[UPDATE] 61 prison escapees re-arrested in Malmesbury, 8 still on the run
Police had launched an extensive search for awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Malmesbury Prison on Friday afternoon.
Officials from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) also joined the search party in the small town.
It's understood that Correctional Services officials were providing lunch to the inmates when they were overpowered by the offenders who then managed to escape.
Correctional Services spokesperson Logan Maistry earlier advised members of the public not to try to apprehend the escapees, but to contact the following numbers with information:
- Lt Col Ntsethe of Malmesbury police on 082 469 0975; alternatively
- Jonathan Bredenkamp on 072 878 2685
CapeTalk spoke to a principal from a nearby school who witnessed the commotion as the escapees tried to make a run for it.
Justus Schoonraad, the principal at Hoërskool Swartland, says some of the prisoners jumped the fence and made their way onto the school premises.
A few of them were apprehended on the school grounds. No learner or pupil has been harmed, Schoonraad told CapeTalk.
About six of the inmates came onto the school premises on the cricket oval.Justus Schoonraad, Principal - Hoërskool Swartland
I working at my office and then I heard a few shots from the vicinity of the prison and that is about 400 m from the school. I saw a lot of guys running around, and these guys were running all over the place.Justus Schoonraad, Principal - Hoërskool Swartland
Luckily the guys just went through the school. About three of them were apprehended on the school premise.Justus Schoonraad, Principal - Hoërskool Swartland
Listen to the eyewitness account here:
