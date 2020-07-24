Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study
Capetonians, especially those who live or work in its formerly bustling city centre, often complain about the price of parking.
But is it really so expensive, relative to other cities around the world?
A UK study of 65 major cities around the world offered a side-by-side comparison.
The index specifically compares parking prices at airports, shopping malls and districts, street parking, city hall parking and stadium parking.
Cape Town has the third-cheapest parking in the world, according to the Index.
Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car.
New York has the most expensive parking in the world.
Click here for the survey’s full results and methodology.
More from Business
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers
It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.Read More
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union
"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.Read More
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.Read More
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea.Read More
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently'
Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate.Read More
SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low
As widely expected, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.Read More
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'
Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.Read More
Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today
"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…
"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?Read More
Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner
Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff.Read More
More from Local
[UPDATE] 61 prison escapees re-arrested in Malmesbury, 8 still on the run
The Correctional Services Department says 61 of the 69 inmates that escaped from Malmesbury Prison have been re-arrested.Read More
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town
"We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justice", says activist Dr Leanne Brady.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
SA teen takes Facebook to court over anonymous gang rape and murder threats
A South African teenager is on a legal quest to have Facebook disclose the identity of an anonymous Instagram account that sent her death threats.Read More
Head of Education denies threatening principals, staff in letter to WC schools
Provincial Education Department head Brian Schreuder has responded to allegations that he threatened educators in a recent letter.Read More
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close
All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.Read More
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers
It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.Read More
MEC breaks down WC's Covid-19 budget and plans to publish PPE procurement report
Provincial governement says the cost of funding the health and humanitarian response will exceed R5 billion for the 2020/21 financial year.Read More
Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept
Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt.Read More
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union
"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.Read More
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea.Read More
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers
Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter.Read More
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…
"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?Read More
[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days
Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost three months.Read More
[WATCH] #JobsSaveLives: Desperate waiters, chefs and owners take to the streets
It's a matter of life and death, say the thousands of protestors marching under the banner of #JobsSaveLives.Read More
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating series.Read More
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!'
Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives.Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief
Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula.Read More