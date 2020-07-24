Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study





Capetonians, especially those who live or work in its formerly bustling city centre, often complain about the price of parking.

But is it really so expensive, relative to other cities around the world?

Long Street in Cape Town. The parking is cheap?! Ripley's believe it or not...

A UK study of 65 major cities around the world offered a side-by-side comparison.

The index specifically compares parking prices at airports, shopping malls and districts, street parking, city hall parking and stadium parking.

Cape Town has the third-cheapest parking in the world, according to the Index.

Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car.

New York has the most expensive parking in the world.

Click here for the survey’s full results and methodology.