Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town





Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city have joined forces to help those in need.

Over 150 community action networks (CANs) have sprung up in neighborhoods across Cape Town since late March.

There are also CANs popping up in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

CANs unite residents from varied backgrounds in to help in the societal response to Covid-19.

The concept of the CAN emerged back in March, a few days before South Africa's national lockdown was implemented, explains activist Dr Leanne Brady.

Dr Brady, a health systems activist for Cape Town Together and member of the Salt River CAN, says the solidarity networks have been able to bridge race and class divides.

She says the greater Cape Town Together initiative was originally aimed at providing a rapid response to Covid-19 in various communities.

Over four months later, Dr Brady says there's an opportunity to implement more sustained community organising and social support.

Every single CAN is different. The Khayelitsha CAN is facing very differents struggles to the Salt River CAN, for example. Dr Leanne Brady, Health systems activist - Cape Town Together and Salt River CAN

They [CANs] are all mobilising in different ways based on what their acute needs are, but they connect to one another through the network, Cape Town Together. Dr Leanne Brady, Health systems activist - Cape Town Together and Salt River CAN

Recognising the incredibly stark inequality that we face, and taking on board how hard it would be to organise across race and class lines in a city divided as Cape Town, we wouldn't ever have imagined that so many people would start organising on their own streets and coming to together to take action. Dr Leanne Brady, Health systems activist - Cape Town Together and Salt River CAN

We realised that while this is a health crisis, a health response on its own could never be sufficient... and that the social and economic consequences of this would be severe. Dr Leanne Brady, Health systems activist - Cape Town Together and Salt River CAN

We realised that we needed to find a way to catalyse the power of collective action. Dr Leanne Brady, Health systems activist - Cape Town Together and Salt River CAN

