John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020
- Trace Elements by Donna Leon
- Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart
- The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive by Philippe Sands
Listen to John's full book review:
