WC govt won't force schools that don't want to close as DA heads to court





Winde says a number of schools in the Western Cape have announced that they will not be closing, despite a month-long break declared by Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa instructed children and teachers at public schools to remain at home from Monday until 24 August, with the exception of matrics and grade 7s who will return sooner.

The premier says that provincial education authorities will be able to make an informed legal stance once Ramaphosa's decision has been gazetted.

I have also heard from a few schools that are continuing... As a province, we were not in favour of closing. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

At a time when the economy is under significant strain and we are facing an unemployment crisis, many of these parents cannot afford to stay at home for four weeks. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Western Cape government has objected to public schools being closed again.

"We believe that the announcement is not based on scientific evidence and reasoning", Winde said in a statement.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has slammed the decision to close schools as irrational.

The MEC says the month-long break will have an impact on educational outcomes, child nutrition, and safety.

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is going to court to challenge the government’s decision to temporarily close schools.

The DA, which is also the governing party in the Western Cape, argues that the decision goes against scientific advice.

My political party has taken a position and is looking at court action. We as a government have to follow the inter-governmental process and we are waiting for that gazzette, which will help us. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

There's no scientific data.... Children are safer at school at the moment. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Meanwhile, teachers union Naptosa says the four-week closure must be regarded as a regular school break.

The union's Basil Manuel says teaching has been compromised because educators are facing major mental health struggles in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says Naptosa will meet with the Department of Basic Education on Monday to discuss what he calls 'grey areas' in the school administration system.

This break is not just because of the pandemic. It's also to give people a break. That's we are unhappy that principals will not be enjoying the full benefit of this, particularly in high schools. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

We are desperately concerned about the psychological health of our membership... The teaching has been greatly affected by the fact that people's mental health is not what it should. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

We support the view that the best place for children is in schools. However; the qualifier is that schools must be safe environments, they must have social distancing and they must these PPE requirements. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

