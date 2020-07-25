'Bleak picture' for state-funded mental healthcare in SA, says expert
Psychologist Dr. Jaclyn Lotter says the situation is dire for state-funded mental healthcare in South Africa.
Dr. Lotter, who teaches at the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), says the state of mental healthcare in the public sector is wholly inadequate.
RELATED: Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop
She says the public sector is underresourced and underfunded.
Statistics suggest that there are 0.39% psychiatrists or 0.69% psychologists for every 100,000 South Africans, Dr. Lotter explains.
It's reported that 85% of South Africans who suffer from mental illness have to rely on state-funded care, which is facing enormous constraints.
The majority of people with poor access to mental healthcare services - due to deep socio-economic inequality in South Africa - are often the ones who need it the most, she adds.
RELATED: WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic
These challenges in mental health treatment are exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic when health resources are focused on combating the virus.
It's a pretty bleak picture for people who want to access mental health services in South Africa.Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology
The divides between the haves and the have-nots and those who can access services and who can pay private prices for services is very significant.Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology
The majority of South Africans who need mental healthcare are not getting access.Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology
We have an absolute dearth of professionals in our public mental healthcare service.Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology
According to Lotter, the state has regarded mental health as the "stepchild" of the public healthcare system for years.
The psychologist says that the government needs to recognise the importance of mental healthcare in South Africa and stop underfunding it.
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Local
WC govt won't force schools that don't want to close as DA heads to court
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the province.Read More
[UPDATE] 61 prison escapees re-arrested in Malmesbury, 8 still on the run
The Correctional Services Department says 61 of the 69 inmates that escaped from Malmesbury Prison have been re-arrested.Read More
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town
"We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justice", says activist Dr Leanne Brady.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study
Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities.Read More
SA teen takes Facebook to court over anonymous gang rape and murder threats
A South African teenager is on a legal quest to have Facebook disclose the identity of an anonymous Instagram account that sent her death threats.Read More
Head of Education denies threatening principals, staff in letter to WC schools
Provincial Education Department head Brian Schreuder has responded to allegations that he threatened educators in a recent letter.Read More
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close
All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.Read More
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers
It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.Read More
MEC breaks down WC's Covid-19 budget and plans to publish PPE procurement report
Provincial government says the cost of funding the health and humanitarian response will exceed R5 billion for the 2020/21 financial year.Read More