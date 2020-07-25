'Bleak picture' for state-funded mental healthcare in SA, says expert





Psychologist Dr. Jaclyn Lotter says the situation is dire for state-funded mental healthcare in South Africa.

Dr. Lotter, who teaches at the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), says the state of mental healthcare in the public sector is wholly inadequate.

She says the public sector is underresourced and underfunded.

Statistics suggest that there are 0.39% psychiatrists or 0.69% psychologists for every 100,000 South Africans, Dr. Lotter explains.

It's reported that 85% of South Africans who suffer from mental illness have to rely on state-funded care, which is facing enormous constraints.

The majority of people with poor access to mental healthcare services - due to deep socio-economic inequality in South Africa - are often the ones who need it the most, she adds.

These challenges in mental health treatment are exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic when health resources are focused on combating the virus.

It's a pretty bleak picture for people who want to access mental health services in South Africa. Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology

The divides between the haves and the have-nots and those who can access services and who can pay private prices for services is very significant. Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology

The majority of South Africans who need mental healthcare are not getting access. Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology

We have an absolute dearth of professionals in our public mental healthcare service. Dr Jaclyn Lotter, Academic Head and Deputy Dean - South African College of Applied Psychology

According to Lotter, the state has regarded mental health as the "stepchild" of the public healthcare system for years.

The psychologist says that the government needs to recognise the importance of mental healthcare in South Africa and stop underfunding it.

