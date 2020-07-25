CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest





Police set off stun grenades and blasted a water cannon during a protest by hospitality industry workers outside Parliament on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Plato issued a statement condemning the actions of the South African Police Service (SAPS), which he described as intimidation tactics.

"I am appalled at video footage showing the aggressive conduct of SAPS as they used heavy-handed tactics against peaceful hospitality industry protesters outside parliament", Plato says.

He says it's unacceptable that peaceful demonstrators were met with water cannons and stun grenades.

According to reports, the police told the crowd that protests are not allowed under lockdown.

The mayor says this is not true. Instead, he has backed the hospitality and tourism sector in their plea for a government intervention.

He says the tourism and hospitality industry should be supported by national government, not shut down by the police.

At the same time, MEC Fritz also slammed the actions of police on Friday which he describes as heavy-handed and unwarranted.

In his statement, the MEC says the police have shown their hypocrisy in their response to the peaceful protesters, while they claim to be "under-resourced and unable to adequately attend to violent and malicious protest action elsewhere".

It is absurd that SAPS and the SANDF are not able to fully mobilise enough resources to respond adequately to violent protests in areas which are experiencing looting, public violence, land invasions, destruction of property and barricading of roads; and yet they are able to mobilise water cannons and stun grenades at the drop of a hat to disperse peaceful protests. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for community safety

Fritz says his department has contacted Provincial Commissioner Yolisa Matakata to review the situation and the protocols for public order policing in the future.

The restaurant and hospitality industries have been staging nationwide demonstrations all week, to highlight their plight in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current lockdown restrictions.