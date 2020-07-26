Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities
One of the major problems facing South Africa is youth unemployment. It is currently at an 11 year high, and with the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, a lot of work is needed to address this problem. This is what local start-up Trusted Interns is trying to do. They have come up with an initiative aimed at connecting the country’s younger workforce with companies around the globe
Founder of Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon says the initiative is called Global Youth, and it is open to all young people looking for opportunities. The programme ends on Friday 31 July, 2020 so there is still time to get involved. While the opportunities are global, Raizon says that local employers can also find prospective employees from this initiative.
It is open to all the youth in South Africa, not only the ones existing on our platform.Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns
While this is an initiative to open the world up to the youth of South Africa, simply because we need as much opportunity as we can. And in the last three years, whilst navigating the youth unemployment landscape, its quite clear that there is a massive disparity between supply and demand. But that should discourage local employers from accessing this talent pool.Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns
Raizon says that initially they were aiming to get 67 youths connected in honour of Mandela Day, but the response has been so overwhelming that they are now looking for the top 670 candidates.
That is necessary to say all of them will get jobs. We know that the expectations of employers out there are still high, even though we are at an 11 year high and we need to find the best of the best. There are just way more job seekers out there than there are employment opportunities locally.Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns
Trusted Interns designed four challenges to determine which of the candidates are the best of the best.
Each challenge is developmental and has a series of tasks that needs to be completed. And only those who complete all four challenges will qualify to get access to these international jobs.Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns
One of the advantages Covid-19 has presented is the ability to work remotely. Raizon says this makes it easier to work for international companies at present.
We have a far higher probability of employing the youth if we now say let's ignore the border barrier and let's speak to international markets.Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns
To get involved in the initiative, visit the Trusted Interns website and follow #GlobalYouth on Twitter.
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Local
It's time that Facebook is held accountable in court, says lawyer Emma Sadleir
Emma Sadleir is part of legal team that's taking Facebook Inc to court on Tuesday, in what has been described as a landmark case.Read More
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was uncalled for.Read More
[UPDATE] Minister Lamola heads to Malmesbury prison after mass prison break
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will visit Malmesbury Prison on Saturday after a mass escape on Friday afternoon.Read More
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the province.Read More
'Bleak picture' for state-funded mental healthcare in SA, says expert
How easy is it to access mental healthcare services in the public health system?Read More
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town
"We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justice", says activist Dr Leanne Brady.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study
Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities.Read More
SA teen takes Facebook to court over anonymous gang rape and murder threats
A South African teenager is on a legal quest to have Facebook disclose the identity of an anonymous Instagram account that sent her death threats.Read More
Head of Education denies threatening principals, staff in letter to WC schools
Provincial Education Department head Brian Schreuder has responded to allegations that he threatened educators in a recent letter.Read More