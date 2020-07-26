Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities

Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon explains how this initiative is helping to combat youth unemployment.

One of the major problems facing South Africa is youth unemployment. It is currently at an 11 year high, and with the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, a lot of work is needed to address this problem. This is what local start-up Trusted Interns is trying to do. They have come up with an initiative aimed at connecting the country’s younger workforce with companies around the globe

Founder of Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon says the initiative is called Global Youth, and it is open to all young people looking for opportunities. The programme ends on Friday 31 July, 2020 so there is still time to get involved. While the opportunities are global, Raizon says that local employers can also find prospective employees from this initiative.

It is open to all the youth in South Africa, not only the ones existing on our platform.

Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns

While this is an initiative to open the world up to the youth of South Africa, simply because we need as much opportunity as we can. And in the last three years, whilst navigating the youth unemployment landscape, its quite clear that there is a massive disparity between supply and demand. But that should discourage local employers from accessing this talent pool.

Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns

Raizon says that initially they were aiming to get 67 youths connected in honour of Mandela Day, but the response has been so overwhelming that they are now looking for the top 670 candidates.

That is necessary to say all of them will get jobs. We know that the expectations of employers out there are still high, even though we are at an 11 year high and we need to find the best of the best. There are just way more job seekers out there than there are employment opportunities locally.

Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns

Trusted Interns designed four challenges to determine which of the candidates are the best of the best.

Each challenge is developmental and has a series of tasks that needs to be completed. And only those who complete all four challenges will qualify to get access to these international jobs.

Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns

One of the advantages Covid-19 has presented is the ability to work remotely. Raizon says this makes it easier to work for international companies at present.

We have a far higher probability of employing the youth if we now say let's ignore the border barrier and let's speak to international markets.

Jaryd Raizon, Founder of Trusted Interns

To get involved in the initiative, visit the Trusted Interns website and follow #GlobalYouth on Twitter.

Listen to the full audio below:


