Department of Justice commends community for helping capture escaped prisoners





The Department of Justice confirmed that all of the 68 prisoners that attempted to escape Malmesbury prison on Friday have been rearrested.

Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice says that due the responsive nature of correctional services they managed to recapture the escaped prisoners. He adds the minister commended community members for reaching out to law enforcement and aiding them in catching the fugitives.

The minister has really commended members of the community because some of these individuals were actually found in their homes. Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice

It was members of the community and members of their own family who actually called SAPS and law enforcement agencies to inform them a particular escapee has returned home. Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice

Phiri says that this is the type of citizenship that country requires.

What we are seeing is that is people do trust law enforcement and are able to give them information we will be able to combat various types of crime. Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice

According to Phiri, Malmesbury Prison was initially designed to house petty criminals, but the nature of crime evolved and it now has violent criminals as well.

He adds that this is an example of the strain the justice system is facing and that there are other facilities that have similar characteristics to Malmesbury Prison.

To address this, the minister has said that we are going to institute a task team that will review all the correctional facilities around the country. Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice

Officials say that the situation at Malmesbury Prison is now stable. All the escaped employees have been charged.

According to the department, the escapees overpowered officials, took their keys and locked three of them in a cell.

They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

Listen to the full audio below: