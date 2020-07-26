Department of Justice commends community for helping capture escaped prisoners
The Department of Justice confirmed that all of the 68 prisoners that attempted to escape Malmesbury prison on Friday have been rearrested.
Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice says that due the responsive nature of correctional services they managed to recapture the escaped prisoners. He adds the minister commended community members for reaching out to law enforcement and aiding them in catching the fugitives.
The minister has really commended members of the community because some of these individuals were actually found in their homes.Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice
It was members of the community and members of their own family who actually called SAPS and law enforcement agencies to inform them a particular escapee has returned home.Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice
Phiri says that this is the type of citizenship that country requires.
What we are seeing is that is people do trust law enforcement and are able to give them information we will be able to combat various types of crime.Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice
According to Phiri, Malmesbury Prison was initially designed to house petty criminals, but the nature of crime evolved and it now has violent criminals as well.
He adds that this is an example of the strain the justice system is facing and that there are other facilities that have similar characteristics to Malmesbury Prison.
To address this, the minister has said that we are going to institute a task team that will review all the correctional facilities around the country.Crispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Ministry at Department Of Justice
Officials say that the situation at Malmesbury Prison is now stable. All the escaped employees have been charged.
According to the department, the escapees overpowered officials, took their keys and locked three of them in a cell.
They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Local
Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert
There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue.Read More
Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities
Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon explains how this initiative is helping to combat youth unemployment.Read More
It's time that Facebook is held accountable in court, says lawyer Emma Sadleir
Emma Sadleir is part of legal team that's taking Facebook Inc to court on Tuesday, in what has been described as a landmark case.Read More
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was uncalled for.Read More
[UPDATE] Minister Lamola heads to Malmesbury prison after mass prison break
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will visit Malmesbury Prison on Saturday after a mass escape on Friday afternoon.Read More
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the province.Read More
'Bleak picture' for state-funded mental healthcare in SA, says expert
How easy is it to access mental healthcare services in the public health system?Read More
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town
"We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justice", says activist Dr Leanne Brady.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study
Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities.Read More