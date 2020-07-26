Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert
Numerous protests have occurred in several communities in Cape Town, many of which have turned violent. Tuesday and Wednesday saw land invasions and looting in Delft, and 11 people, including minors, have been arrested for the looting of a liquor store.
Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, says that these protests are indicative of bigger social issues and divides we have in society.
The pandemic has highlighted these divides and shown us where the gaps are in between various parts of our society.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist
He adds that this does not mean their widespread lawlessness, but there has been a spate of incidents. The unfortunate consequence fo these incidents is that people will now get criminal records as they get arrested, and may even be injured or die.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, has condemned the protests and said law enforcement should do their jobs. However, De Klerk says that this sentiment is the government's way of passing the buck.
As much as he may contest that it is not about government, it is definitely about governance. It shows the gap between ostensively local government and the people, local representatives and the people they claim to serve.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist
Because they are not on the street. They are not out there listeningEldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist
It is about poverty, it is about the scent and it is about frustration. But it is also about the very recognition and the explicit acknowledgement that the plight of the poor matters.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist
De Klerk says that government has to take the opportunity to listen and ask the community how they can affect their lives in a real way.
This more than just a policing issue. It is the local government failing our people across the country.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist
De Klerk says the first step to address thing the problem is a dialogue, that should be started by local officials He adds that this must not have conditions that they can only take place if certain requirements are met.
For De Klerk, dialogue should not just happen with local government and representative of communities, but to the masses as well.
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Local
Department of Justice commends community for helping capture escaped prisoners
Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice gives an update on the Malmesbury prison break.Read More
Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities
Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon explains how this initiative is helping to combat youth unemployment.Read More
It's time that Facebook is held accountable in court, says lawyer Emma Sadleir
Emma Sadleir is part of legal team that's taking Facebook Inc to court on Tuesday, in what has been described as a landmark case.Read More
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was uncalled for.Read More
[UPDATE] Minister Lamola heads to Malmesbury prison after mass prison break
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will visit Malmesbury Prison on Saturday after a mass escape on Friday afternoon.Read More
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the province.Read More
'Bleak picture' for state-funded mental healthcare in SA, says expert
How easy is it to access mental healthcare services in the public health system?Read More
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town
"We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justice", says activist Dr Leanne Brady.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study
Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities.Read More