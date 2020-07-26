Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert





Numerous protests have occurred in several communities in Cape Town, many of which have turned violent. Tuesday and Wednesday saw land invasions and looting in Delft, and 11 people, including minors, have been arrested for the looting of a liquor store.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, says that these protests are indicative of bigger social issues and divides we have in society.

The pandemic has highlighted these divides and shown us where the gaps are in between various parts of our society. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist

He adds that this does not mean their widespread lawlessness, but there has been a spate of incidents. The unfortunate consequence fo these incidents is that people will now get criminal records as they get arrested, and may even be injured or die.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, has condemned the protests and said law enforcement should do their jobs. However, De Klerk says that this sentiment is the government's way of passing the buck.

As much as he may contest that it is not about government, it is definitely about governance. It shows the gap between ostensively local government and the people, local representatives and the people they claim to serve. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist

Because they are not on the street. They are not out there listening Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist

It is about poverty, it is about the scent and it is about frustration. But it is also about the very recognition and the explicit acknowledgement that the plight of the poor matters. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist

De Klerk says that government has to take the opportunity to listen and ask the community how they can affect their lives in a real way.

This more than just a policing issue. It is the local government failing our people across the country. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist

De Klerk says the first step to address thing the problem is a dialogue, that should be started by local officials He adds that this must not have conditions that they can only take place if certain requirements are met.

For De Klerk, dialogue should not just happen with local government and representative of communities, but to the masses as well.

