Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert





An all-star line up of musicians is all set to pay tribute to the great Johnny Clegg this Friday in a concert. The concert was originally going to be held in Joburg, but in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now be a digital concert.

One of the performers is Zolani Mahola, who shot to fame as the lead singer of local band Freshley Ground. She says that the performances will be live and accessible digitally.

I love the idea of a tribute. Obviously Johnny Clegg is such a massive figure in our history. Zolani Mahola, Singer

Mahola says that meeting and performing with Johnny Clegg was an honour, and for her, it is still an honour to pay tribute to him one year after his death.

Some of the artists who will also be performing at the show include Johnny Clegg son, Jesse, Ard Matthews, Majozi, Soweto Gospel Choir, Zolani, Shekhinah and a few international guests.

We will all be doing our performances kind of separately, but I am excited. Zolani Mahola, Singer

The concert will take place will take place on 31 July 2020 at 8pm. You can get tickets at tickets.heroticket.co.za.

Tickets cost R100, there is a competition ticket for R150 that enters you in a draw to win a personalised Limited Edition Johnny Clegg Final Journey Tour jacket and a donation ticket for R200, where R100 will be donated to the Smile Foundation.

Listen to the full audio below: