Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the recent land invasions which escalated over the weekend in areas such as Kraaifontein are the most pressing issue for the City.
Plato insists that people cannot invade land that does not belong to them.
They believe they do have the right to move onto the land, to grab the land themselves despite the facts that the land is earmarked for service delivery such as housing development.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
In many instances land being invaded belongs to the City, the province, or national government and has been earmarked for housing development, he adds.
That is what has happened in Kuilsrivier. Hundreds of people on the waiting list, waiting patiently for many years for brick and mortar houses, won't be able to move into the houses and that is why we have to disperse people. W cannot allow land grabbing.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
He says he is very concerned about the vandalisation that occurred in Kraaifontein as well.
This is all politically driven and politically motivated.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
Plato also mentions government's plans to erect some 700 houses in the area of Driftsands which saw an invasion of land and the erection of illegal structures last week.
Those poverty-stricken people living in their shacks in Driftsands for so many years waiting patiently for that development to come. Is it right to say others come and grab it right in front of them?Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
Refilwe notes that many people do come to Cape Town viewing it as a city with work opportunities and asks how the housing issue will be resolved.
People must not have the idea to come into Cape Town...and think there is a house waiting for them. It does not work like that.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
They need to find a way to allow government to assist them but they cannot say I grab for the sake of grabbing and you cannot do anything.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
He insists there are a number of housing developments underway.
I agree we need to build 3 or 4 times more than we are building right now but we can only do what our budget allows us to do.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
Housing is a contentious issue countrywide, he notes.
Government does not stay ahead of the housing delivery pact and that is the critical issue.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
Plato addresses the violence over the weekend where rubber bullets were fired to disperse crowds.
Refilwe questions why Plato released a firm statement condemning police violence against restaurant protesters on Friday, yet violent measures were taken by law enforcement against housing protesters. She adds surely the role of law enforcement is to deescalate issues rather than exacerbate them.
I respect people's right to march and to protest.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
Plato says he is always open to meetings and discussions with any parties.
The fact is I have it against people who throw stones at law enforcement, at police, at metro police, they inured them.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
In Kraaifontein yesterday, in Mfuleni people fired live bullets at law enforcement and metro police. No one must tell me that a law enforcement officer must stand by doing nothing about it. The fact is, to protect themselves they have to fire back.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
In the case of peaceful protests such as during the hospitality protests on Friday, Plato makes it clear that police force used was a wrong judgement, a wrong decision.
But yesterday over 20 law enforcement officers were seriously injured, some in hospital. You cannot allow that where they need to protect society and society attacks them.Mayor Dan Plato - City of Cape Town
The City will not condone any form of violence and land invasions such as happened in lower Kuilsriver on Sunday, he says.
He encourages that meetings take place to resolve these issues.
Listen to the interview below:
