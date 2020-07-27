SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money





Last week the President announced that nine arms of law enforcement and justice will join forces to weed out those who are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend reports emerged that deals worth more than R2billion involving dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts are being probed as well as a number of people who have made fraudulent claims to UIF.

The report also claims SIU is investigating R30 million in alleged irregular contracts in KZN and an R4.8 million Covid-19 awareness campaign contract in the Eastern Cape. These are just some of the examples of how money meant to fight the pandemic is going to the wrong people.

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their mandate to wipe out Covid-19 related corruption and who they will be coming for.

Given the history of looting in the country and low prosection rate, he understands citizens' doubts about the unit can succeed in putting a stop to this corruption

Now that the president has given the proclamation, we will make sure we get to the bottom of this. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key.

We wanted to be in a position to investigate real-time. What that means is that when we get the allegations we move in quickly. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

In many cases, he says the money has not yet been paid.

So we are able to block it before it ends up in the hands of those who do not deserve it. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says as per the proclamation, the SIU is the only body that will be conducting these investigations. The other institutions are working together with SIU to ensure criminal prosecutions which need to be implemented by the NPA and the Hawks.

That is why the proclamation is very important because it expedites what happens after the investigations have found certain things have gone wrong. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says the 36 cases the president spoke of are at different stages but notes that the proclamation is open-ended. This means that further allegations in the future will also be investigated.

We have cracked the UIF corruption case. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

We have started with the Gauteng Department of Health. We are dealing with that matter...and will deal with all of the allegations. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says the president will be updated every six weeks and then that information will be made public.

The SIU mandate in particular, is to trace, stop, and recover monies.

The criminal cases are then handled by the NPA.

