SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Some insurance relief in sight - but companies still want courts to order them to pay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Food - New cookbook Temptations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prim Reddy
Niranj Pather
Today at 14:10
Unlawful lockdown arrests: What to do if a police officer assaults, threatens or unlawfully arrests you?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chis Smit
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: Tony Hugget from SA band Gutter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Hugget
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
450,000 firearm owners lose protection from the SAPS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
Today at 15:40
Mark Gevisser’s new book, The Pink Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Author
Today at 15:50
COVID-19 and Employee Mental Health: The reality behind the rhetoric
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ina Rothmann - MD Afriforte
Today at 16:10
Trumps u-turn on masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 16:20
Looking at the future of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - Mini One.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Winnable cases relating to lockdown restrictions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Claims Africa welcomes interim relief for tourism businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 17:46
“My Miriam Makeba Story” - a show by Simangele Mashazi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simangele Mashazi - Musician
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:12
Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:15
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Popular Cape Town musican charged with rape A well known and respected Cape Town musician has been arrested for the rape of a teenage boy. 27 July 2020 1:30 PM
Gatvol Cape Town 'replay of last one, a lot of panic and very little delivery' Cape Town Mayco member for security JP Smith says he believes this is the end of the Cape Coloured Congress's political ambitions. 27 July 2020 10:51 AM
Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue. 26 July 2020 1:43 PM
View all Local
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was unca... 25 July 2020 1:20 PM
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the... 25 July 2020 11:54 AM
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
View all Business
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

SIU says it is tracing, stopping and recovering looted and stolen Covid-19 money

27 July 2020 10:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Corruption
SIU
COVID-19
Covid-19 corruption

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key to getting to the bottom of the corruption.

Last week the President announced that nine arms of law enforcement and justice will join forces to weed out those who are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This weekend reports emerged that deals worth more than R2billion involving dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts are being probed as well as a number of people who have made fraudulent claims to UIF.

The report also claims SIU is investigating R30 million in alleged irregular contracts in KZN and an R4.8 million Covid-19 awareness campaign contract in the Eastern Cape. These are just some of the examples of how money meant to fight the pandemic is going to the wrong people.

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their mandate to wipe out Covid-19 related corruption and who they will be coming for.

Given the history of looting in the country and low prosection rate, he understands citizens' doubts about the unit can succeed in putting a stop to this corruption

Now that the president has given the proclamation, we will make sure we get to the bottom of this.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

Kganyago says being issued the proclamation by the president was key.

We wanted to be in a position to investigate real-time. What that means is that when we get the allegations we move in quickly.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

In many cases, he says the money has not yet been paid.

So we are able to block it before it ends up in the hands of those who do not deserve it.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says as per the proclamation, the SIU is the only body that will be conducting these investigations. The other institutions are working together with SIU to ensure criminal prosecutions which need to be implemented by the NPA and the Hawks.

That is why the proclamation is very important because it expedites what happens after the investigations have found certain things have gone wrong.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says the 36 cases the president spoke of are at different stages but notes that the proclamation is open-ended. This means that further allegations in the future will also be investigated.

We have cracked the UIF corruption case.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

We have started with the Gauteng Department of Health. We are dealing with that matter...and will deal with all of the allegations.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says the president will be updated every six weeks and then that information will be made public.

The SIU mandate in particular, is to trace, stop, and recover monies.

The criminal cases are then handled by the NPA.

Listen to the interview below:


More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Young school girl drawing writing at table 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close

24 July 2020 12:59 PM

All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe.

Read More arrow_forward

Police shoot water cannon at protesting restaurant workers

[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers

24 July 2020 12:58 PM

It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease.

Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union

24 July 2020 9:46 AM

"We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke.

Read More arrow_forward

Budmarsh Country Lodge, Magaliesburg

UIF has let down workers at this beautiful Magaliesburg lodge, says owner

24 July 2020 7:17 AM

Ken Fargher created Budmarsh Country Lodge in Magaliesburg many years ago to provide local people in the area with employment.

Read More arrow_forward

Matches social unrest protest riot revolution 123rf 123rfpolitics

'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'

23 July 2020 2:41 PM

Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

Number of Covid-19 deaths in SA may be higher than reported

23 July 2020 1:35 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman to find out what the truth is behind the current Covid-19 numbers...

Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates rate cut Sarb MPC 123rf 123rfbusiness

Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today

23 July 2020 1:13 PM

"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how…

23 July 2020 9:56 AM

"There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help?

Read More arrow_forward

perseverance-tavern-instagram-accountpng

Cape Town's 212-year-old pub Perseverance is 'calling last rounds' says owner

23 July 2020 8:35 AM

Owner James Charton talks about the heartbreak of shutting South Africa's oldest tavern and the impact on staff.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-patient-dischargedpng

[WATCH] Groote Schuur staff celebrate Covid-19 patient discharged after 77 days

22 July 2020 3:12 PM

Jubilant staff at Groote Schuur lined the hospital's corridors to celebrate as a Covid-19 pateint was discharged after almost three months.

Read More arrow_forward

Gatvol Cape Town organiser 'disgusted' at alleged military reports leaked

Local Politics

[LISTEN] Premier Alan Winde describes what it was like having Covid-19

Local Politics

Kraaifontein protesters fired live bullets at law enforcement, says Mayor Plato

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza eyes political comeback, aligns with NNM

27 July 2020 1:19 PM

LIVE BLOG: Patricia de Lille briefs media on gazetted strategic integrated infrastructure projects

27 July 2020 12:48 PM

DA to ask Ramaphosa to include Gauteng PPE tenders in SIU probe

27 July 2020 12:24 PM

